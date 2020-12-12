10 Ideas to Appreciate your Team

Are you feeling stuck for ideas of what to give or do for the holidays for your employees/team? I’m hearing from a number of leaders who are concerned about connecting and appreciating their teams while respecting the challenges the pandemic presents.

Given the circumstances and weather where you live, some of these ideas may be more or less do-able. I’m hoping the ideas below inspire you to find creative ways for this year’s appreciation to happen.

Inquire with local small businesses, they need the business and are offering some creative ways to make “special” gifts or work with delivery – some will gift wrap your purchases (we do! https://sayyess.com/shop/)

Look on Etsy – many thoughtful and creative custom ideas

Check out www.knack.com for creative ideas and customized gifts