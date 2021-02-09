Contributor Log In/Sign Up
﻿6 Sustainable Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

Love is in the air pandemic or not! Fortunately, love has not been put on hold, for those of us who are lucky to have found it.  And for those who have not, it’s a great opportunity to express love to friends and family alike.  These 6 gift ideas are green friendly, unisex and sure […]

Love is in the air pandemic or not! Fortunately, love has not been put on hold, for those of us who are lucky to have found it.  And for those who have not, it’s a great opportunity to express love to friends and family alike.  
These 6 gift ideas are green friendly, unisex and sure to make someone smile.  A gesture to tell someone in your life… your special and loved!


1. Let’s Face it


Give the person you love an opportunity to pamper that kissable face of theirs with these fabulous and environmentally friendly facial skincare must haves. Kadalys Pure Melt Cleansing Oil Gelface is like nothing out there! You simply apply it to your face dry, allowing it to literally melt on. Then lather away as you take in the subtle delicious tropical banana essence. Follow with Ogee Jojoba Glow Face Oil and Kopari Coconut Lip Gloss for a seriously dewy look.  


2.  Take Time to Smell the Roses

Unisex brand, Henry Rose, purveyor of fine fragrances, offers is a sure way heighten a loved ones senses. Their scents are absolutely lovely, keeping the planet in mind at every turn. They offer a suite of olfactory options to consider from spicy to sweet. Answer this Q and A online to find the perfect match for that special someone in your life.

3.  Feel the Love

Cozy and warm spells cashmere.  Wrap the one you love in luxury with any of these sustainable, fair trade and traceable super soft pieces. From socks to sweaters, you can do no wrong with any of these stylish options by Naked Cashmere.

 
4. A Way to Someone’s Heart is Through Their Stomach 

If homemade gifts are your thing, nothing spells love more than baking a loved one something decadent. Definitely put these Raspberry Linzer Tarts on rotation throughout the year, but especially on Valentine’s Day. They are spectacular! Be sure to shape them into hearts and use high quality jam or go one step further and make the fruit filling yourself. Keep them planet friendly by using locally sourced and organic ingredients. 

Alternatively, if your not the cooking type, any chocolate delights from Lake Champlain Chocolates are sure to please. A sweet way to make someone feel adored! Made using organic ingredients, with vegan and keto options too, these handcrafted treats are made with love, in Burlington, Vermont. With varieties including, raspberry studded chocolates and English toffee, the options run deep.

5. Whisper Sweet Nothings

A blank handwritten card or poem speaks volumes.  Alternatively, consider whipping up a custom playlist of songs reminiscent of fun times together.  Thoughtful gifts are hard to beat and something to cherish forever. 


6. Put a Sparkle in Their Eye

If your looking to make a statement, something shiny and/or sparkly usually does the trick.  These jewels from Mejuri have options for men and women alike. They are handcrafted using ethically sourced material, making for a feel good purchase sure to catch the eye of that most important person in your life.

    Michelle Vale, Travel and Lifestyle Features Writer and Consultant

