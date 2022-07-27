Zac Clark On the Advice He’d Give His Younger Self

Thrive: What’s the first thing you do when you get out of bed?

Zac Clark: On a good morning I hydrate right away, make my bed and meditate.

Thrive: What gives you energy?

ZC: Challenge gives me energy! I love being challenged and I love competition

Thrive: Name a book that changed your life.

ZC: “Grit” by Angela Duckworth. It taught me a lot about what self perseverance and resilience actually mean and it kind of just stuck with me ever since I read it.

Thrive: Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

ZC: I have a love-hate relationship with my phone. I love my phone but my phone hates me. It’s such a necessary evil. As much as I wish I could put it down, so much of my life runs through my phone, so I am on it all day unless I am at the gym or in a meeting. I try to set aside a half hour in the morning where I don’t look at my phone and a half hour at night just to wind down. On the weekends and when I am with my family, I make a concerted effort to step away from it.

Thrive: You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

ZC: As a business owner it is hard to find the time to have a serendipitous call, so I would definitely make phone calls to family and friends.

Thrive: When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

ZC: This year for sure. There were personal and business moments at the beginning of the year that not only left me burnt out, but also sad and lonely, and I had to work hard to pull myself out of that rut.

Thrive: Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

ZC: “Keep Going” by Winston Churchill. It’s the motto I live by everyday and has become sort of a trademark for how I encourage others to “KEEP GOING”.

Thrive: How do you prioritize when you have an overwhelming amount to do?

ZC: I have a hard time saying no. But ultimately I take things one at a time and find ways to get it done. I also give myself the room and the grace to ask for more time if I need it or be upfront with others if I can’t meet a deadline.

Thrive: What advice would you give your younger self about reducing stress?

ZC: I have a mind that moves pretty quickly, so I would just tell my younger self everything is going to happen the way that it’s supposed to: the good and the bad. To a certain degree we are powerless over many situations, so to worry about unnecessary things burns up valuable time and energy.

Thrive: Do you have any role models for living a thriving life?

ZC: I look at a guy like Tom Brady, who some may love to hate. It’s not for the obvious reasons of being good looking and having a supermodel wife – although that doesn’t hurt. I admire him for being an incredible leader, creative, fun and leans into his truth. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, and as someone in the public eye that can be very difficult.

Thrive: How do you reframe negative thinking?

ZC: Everyone has negative thoughts and it’s typically rooted in fear, whether that is fear of not being enough, fear of failing or something else. I love making mistakes because with every mistake there are teaching points, and those teaching points have been the cornerstone of a lot of my growth.

Thrive: Fill in the blanks: People think I/I’m Intense, but really I/I’m Multifaceted.

Thrive: Tell us about a small change you have made in your life to improve your sleep. What did you do, how long did it take until it became effective, and how you sustain this habit?

ZC: I love caffeine, so I have started to find ways to limit caffeine intake throughout the day, which has significantly helped me sleep better.

Thrive: Tell us about a small change you have made in your life to improve the way you connect with others. What did you do, how long did it take until it became effective, and how you sustain this habit?

ZC: Ask questions! Whenever I meet someone I try to ask them as many questions as I can. What I have found is it makes people feel good to talk about themselves, so I like to give them that space to do that and that has really helped me form more meaningful connections.

Thrive: What was the biggest turning point in your life?

ZC: When I got sober 11 years ago it completely changed my existence and made me what I am today.

Thrive: What’s your secret time-saver in the morning?

ZC: I never hit snooze and always put my workout clothes out the night before.