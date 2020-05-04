Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thriving in the New Normal//

Finding Work-Life Integration at Home During the Pandemic

As a full-time Mom, employee and teacher, the balance isn't always perfect — but I'm grateful for the journey.

Alex from the Rock/ Shutterstock

This is the life of a multitasker. I’m a full-time Mom, full-time employee and full-time teacher. I’m trying to balance work and home while trying to maintain my sanity. It isn’t always pretty but I’m so thankful to have this picture captured. It encompasses my love for motherhood and my career.

To those working outside of the home – I commend you.
For those working inside the home – I commend you.
And for those not able to work at all – I commend you.

Strength, courage and grace is needed for everyone no matter what your current situation is. I’m grateful for the journey.

Originally published on LinkedIn.com

    Stephanie Anderson, Award Winning Multifamily Professional | National Inspirational Speaker | Advocate For Women In Leadership

