Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being

Why Inclusive Cultures Have Healthier and Happier Workers

Creating a workplace where people can be their authentic selves is critical.

By
Thomas Barwick/ Getty Images
Thomas Barwick/ Getty Images

It’s been encouraging in recent years to see that more and more companies are taking the well-being of their employees seriously, with the clear understanding that healthy workers are more engaged and productive—a win-win. But the wellness focus has mostly been on programs like exercise classes and mindfulness training. What’s often underappreciated—and under-resourced—is the role an inclusive workplace plays in the well-being of employees.

Recent research from BCG found a clear connection between a sense of inclusion and happiness on the job. Among employees who reported an inclusive workplace culture—where they feel comfortable as their true selves without hiding parts of their identity—81% also said they are happy in their jobs, three times more than those who don’t feel included.

Unfortunately, one in seven employees around the world do not agree with the statement “I feel free to be my authentic self at work.” Organizations can nurture more inclusive cultures and improve the well-being of employees by:

· Making the leadership commitment truly visible up and down the ladder

· Addressing inclusivity in terms of every employee’s individual identity

· Institutionalizing an inclusive environment and ways of working

· Enabling a psychologically safe environment

· Tracking data and measuring progress

Organizations that create environments where all employees feel free to be themselves will be rewarded with healthier, happier, and ultimately more productive workforces.

Read the full article here.

    Miki Tsusaka

    Senior Partner and Managing Director, The Boston Consulting Group

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Westend61/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Why You Should Bring Your Whole Self to Work, According to Science

    by Rebecca Muller
    Photo by pmbbun
    Community//

    Five Ways to Encourage Inclusion in Your Office

    by Angela Roberts
    Six workplace wellness trends HR need to know in 2020
    Community//

    The Six Workplace Wellness Trends you need to know about in 2020

    by Jennifer Bishop
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.