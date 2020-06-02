If You Want to Help Support Racial Justice, Consider Donating to These Funds

This is a time of pain, anger, and sadness. If you want to take action but don’t know where to start, here are some places you can donate to, along with resources to protect your mental health during this time.

Mental Health Resources:

NAMI: African American Mental Health Resources

According to the Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, African Americans are 10% more likely to experience serious psychological distress. These resources can point you in the right direction and help you navigate common pain points including provider bias and lack of access to quality care.

Crisis Text Line

Free 24/7 mental health support is available by texting HOME to 741741.

Donation Ideas:

The Southern Poverty Law Center

The SPLC is dedicated to fighting hate and bigotry and to seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of our society. Using litigation, education, and other forms of advocacy, the SPLC works toward the day when the ideals of equal justice and equal opportunity will be a reality.

NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Donate today to help us win landmark legal battles, protect voters across the nation, and advance the cause of racial justice, equality, and an inclusive society.

Black Lives Matter

We appreciate your support of the movement and our ongoing fight to end state-sanctioned violence, liberate Black people, and end white supremacy forever.

The Loveland Foundation

Loveland Foundation is committed to showing up for communities of color in unique and powerful ways, with a particular focus on Black women and girls. Our resources and initiatives are collaborative and they prioritize opportunity, access, validation, and healing. We are becoming the ones we’ve been waiting for.

Urban League

Across the country, the National Urban League is supporting communities impacted by COVID-19. Our affiliates have stepped up to serve as medical testing centers, manufacturing sites for face masks, as well as, rising up as economic first responders, providing food and supplies to thousands of families. We are actively assisting small businesses apply for federal aid and connecting Americans who need jobs with front-line employers who need emergency help.

Join us in fighting for a world where opportunities aren’t limited by race, gender, age, orientation, or zip code today.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

Actor Taraji P. Henson’s foundation works to end the stigma around mental illness in the African American community.

We Love Lake Street

Make a donation to help rebuild Lake Street’s small businesses and community organizations. The Lake Street Council (501c3) will donate 100% of funds to help rebuild Lake Street, starting with direct support to small businesses and nonprofits to help them rebuild their storefronts, reopen their businesses and serve our neighborhoods.

