Fuel Yourself//

5 Ways to Stay Active That Don’t Require a Gym Membership

Add more movement to your day without even leaving the house.

By
SUPREEYA-ANON / Shutterstock
Finding time for exercise and movement doesn’t have to mean going to the gym — or even leaving your house. Physical fitness is vital to every aspect of our well-being, so whatever we have to do to find the time and space to move our bodies is worth it. 

Here are some creative ideas for making fitness fun and easy.   

“Dedicate an area of your living space to working out, so you can eliminate excuses when it’s difficult to get movement outside of your home.” 

—Abimbola Somoye, San Antonio, TX

“Do fun activities with the family that also keep you moving, like dancing to great music.” 

—Kevin Adams, Tampa, FL

“Find a fitness video game that allows you to move your body and have fun at the same time!” —Jessica Ayre, Central Square, N.Y.

“Convert your bike to a stationary bike so you can do a cardio workout at home. No more making excuses that it’s too dark or cold outside!” 

—Amanda Schotts, Muskegon, MI

“Bring the gym to you by investing in some affordable at-home exercise equipment — even an exercise mat works! — to inspire you to sneak in fitness without leaving the house.”  

—Bryan Rosado, Bayamón, P.R.

Here’s how Bryan does it: “I bought dumbbells, training mats, and a bench press. My daughters watch me exercising and laugh because I make funny noises! The little one sometimes joins in. I’m happy knowing I’m a good role model by working out.”

