Venturing Out For the First Time

A few weeks ago, I had expected to write a reflective newsletter wishing everyone a happy summer and mention recent art exhibitions and the like. But the world convulsed as it should have. And I am hopeful that change is coming about race relations in this country and it’s about time.

Last weekend I participated in the Drive by Art public art exhibition curated by Warren Neidich, Renee Petropoulos, Michael Slenske and Anuradha Vikram. Artists placed their work in public spaces and people could drive there to see it. It had started in New York the week before and ended up in Los Angeles. It was my first venture outside in months. I propped a painting on a drop cloth in front of artist friend Kulapat Yasantrasat’s house and sat in a chair with a face mask on next to his installation which was a car wash for artists and health care workers. It was a warm Venice Day and I saw the first people I had seen in months. The art community in LA is big and small at the same time. That very day, the protests started nearby and then began in full force. There is a wonderful description of this by Christina Hernandez from Art Forum who, after stopping by our “art installation” ended up joining a protest herself.

Me, I made Car and Driver, I never saw that coming. But if it impresses my son Jake, I’ll take it!

I sincerely hope you’re safe and well.