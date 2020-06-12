Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Venturing Out For the First Time

Expressing ourselves with art, and working toward much-needed change in this country.

By
“Hayride” from Technicolor Summer, when Claire was only 6 years old
A few weeks ago, I had expected to write a reflective newsletter wishing everyone a happy summer and mention recent art exhibitions and the like. But the world convulsed as it should have. And I am hopeful that change is coming about race relations in this country and it’s about time.

Last weekend I participated in the Drive by Art public art exhibition curated by Warren Neidich, Renee Petropoulos, Michael Slenske and Anuradha Vikram. Artists placed their work in public spaces and people could drive there to see it. It had started in New York the week before and ended up in Los Angeles. It was my first venture outside in months. I propped a painting on a drop cloth in front of artist friend Kulapat Yasantrasat’s house and sat in a chair with a face mask on next to his installation which was a car wash for artists and health care workers. It was a warm Venice Day and I saw the first people I had seen in months. The art community in LA is big and small at the same time. That very day, the protests started nearby and then began in full force. There is a wonderful description of this by Christina Hernandez from Art Forum who, after stopping by our “art installation” ended up joining a protest herself.

Me, I made Car and Driver, I never saw that coming. But if it impresses my son Jake, I’ll take it!

I sincerely hope you’re safe and well.

    Kimberly Brooks, Artist Writer Mother www.kimberlybrooks.com

    Kimberly Brooks is a Contemporary American painter whose works have been exhibited internationally and showcased in numerous juried exhibitions with artist curators including Chris Burden, Mira Schor and Museum curators from the Whitney Museum of American Art, The Museum of Modern Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Her work has received international press and she was recently a featured artist for the National Endowment for the Arts. Brooks is the author of Oil Painting: Safe Practices, Materials and Supplies: The Essential Guide, published by Griffith Moon. A tireless advocate of painting solvent-free, Brooks is an award-winning educator and recipient of the Franklyn Leigel Award for Teaching Excellence, Brooks conducts workshops around the country including at Otis School of Art and Design and The Anderson Ranch Art Center in Colorado.  Brooks’ conducts an online program Oil Painting: Fluency and Flow for a limited number of students. www.kimberlybrooks.com

