Try This Delicious and Simple Recipe For a Nutritious Fall Dish

Below is is one of my favorite fall dishes: crispy golden cauliflower. The white florets turn a beautiful gold color and crisp up to perfection. A warming side dish to ring in the holiday season!

Turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory, but only has a high absorption rate if paired with both a fat and piperine, a compound found in pepper. This recipe contains the trio to increase bioavailability (by 2000 percent)!



Benefits

Cauliflower is high in fiber and sulforaphane (both which aid in detoxification)

Turmeric helps lower biomarkers of inflammation

Avocado oil is high in “good” (monounsaturated) fats

Bon appétit!

INGREDIENTS

1 Cauliflower Head

1/3 c Avocado Oil

1 tsp Turmeric

½ tsp Cumin

¼ tsp Garlic Powder

½ tsp Sea Salt

Dash of Black Pepper

PREP

Preheat oven to 425°F. Chop cauliflower head into small (bite-size) florets, about ½-inch thick. Place florets in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine the oil, turmeric, cumin, garlic powder, sea salt, and black pepper. Whisk until smooth. Drizzle the spiced oil onto the cauliflower in the large bowl and toss until all florets are evenly coated. Tossing well is key! Spread the cauliflower in an even layer onto 2 large baking sheets, making sure not to overcrowd the sheets. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven and flip florets, then bake for another 10-15 minutes, until golden and crispy.

Tasty Toppers

Mint, cilantro, toasted pine nuts, roasted hazelnuts, pomegranate