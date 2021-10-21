Try This Delicious and Simple Recipe For a Nutritious Fall Dish

Below is is one of my favorite fall dishes: crispy golden cauliflower. The white florets turn a beautiful gold color and crisp up to perfection. A warming side dish to ring in the holiday season!
Turmeric is a potent anti-inflammatory, but only has a high absorption rate if paired with both a fat and piperine, a compound found in pepper. This recipe contains the trio to increase bioavailability (by 2000 percent)!
Benefits
- Cauliflower is high in fiber and sulforaphane (both which aid in detoxification)
- Turmeric helps lower biomarkers of inflammation
- Avocado oil is high in “good” (monounsaturated) fats
Bon appétit!
INGREDIENTS
1 Cauliflower Head
1/3 c Avocado Oil
1 tsp Turmeric
½ tsp Cumin
¼ tsp Garlic Powder
½ tsp Sea Salt
Dash of Black Pepper
PREP
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Chop cauliflower head into small (bite-size) florets, about ½-inch thick. Place florets in a large bowl.
- In a small bowl, combine the oil, turmeric, cumin, garlic powder, sea salt, and black pepper. Whisk until smooth.
- Drizzle the spiced oil onto the cauliflower in the large bowl and toss until all florets are evenly coated. Tossing well is key!
- Spread the cauliflower in an even layer onto 2 large baking sheets, making sure not to overcrowd the sheets.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove from oven and flip florets, then bake for another 10-15 minutes, until golden and crispy.
Tasty Toppers
Mint, cilantro, toasted pine nuts, roasted hazelnuts, pomegranate