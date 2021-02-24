Try These Tips for Staying Active and Spending Time With Family

Adding more movement and exercise to your life is always a great idea, and it’s even better — and easier — when you combine with it getting more quality family time. Here are three examples of people mixing fitness and family.

“For exercise, I’ve inspired my 15-year-old son, Tre, to work out with me. He’s a football player and he said, ‘Mom, I want to be healthy and get my weight down for the season.’ We walk in the park together and I love every moment. At home, we’ll do quick 10-minute workouts. We’ll do squats and kick-backs one day, and the next we’ll do some core work.”

—La’Shondra Swanson, Hampton, GA

“I made a point of turning off my phone and getting outside. I’ve been setting goals, like going for a walk every day, rain or shine! Now, we go for family hikes.”

—Brittni Dewit, Norton Shores, MI

“We do things together as a family, like bike rides, playing tennis, and going for walks on a trail close to our home. We feel happier and more positive. It’s about continuing to keep moving.”

—Ashley Gonzales, Gas City, IN