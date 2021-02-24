Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Try These Tips for Staying Active and Spending Time With Family

“We feel happier and more positive.”

Getty Images
Getty Images

Adding more movement and exercise to your life is always a great idea, and it’s even better — and easier — when you combine with it getting more quality family time. Here are three examples of people mixing fitness and family.

“For exercise, I’ve inspired my 15-year-old son, Tre, to work out with me. He’s a football player and he said, ‘Mom, I want to be healthy and get my weight down for the season.’ We walk in the park together and I love every moment. At home, we’ll do quick 10-minute workouts. We’ll do squats and kick-backs one day, and the next we’ll do some core work.” 

—La’Shondra Swanson, Hampton, GA

“I made a point of turning off my phone and getting outside. I’ve been setting goals, like going for a walk every day, rain or shine! Now, we go for family hikes.”

—Brittni Dewit, Norton Shores, MI

“We do things together as a family, like bike rides, playing tennis, and going for walks on a trail close to our home. We feel happier and more positive. It’s about continuing to keep moving.” 

—Ashley Gonzales, Gas City, IN

