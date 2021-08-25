Tips on How to take your Photos and Videos

Photos are best taken by a friend or family member, along with these helpful tips.
Here are a few things to keep in mind:
- Wardrobe: darker, solid tops without logos are ideal
- It’s best, if you wear glasses, to send some photos with them on and some with them off, and please do not wear sunglasses, or glasses with transition lenses.
- The more photos the better!
- If your photos are too large to send via email, upload them to your email cloud and send us the shared link ([email protected]).
- Please do not compress your photos/videos or apply any filters.
- If you are using a smartphone, the best way to send is through the camera function built into your phone.
- Please photograph vertical and horizontal images!
Videos:
We would love to give you the opportunity to send us a video telling us about your Thrive Challenge journey. This is completely optional, but if you want to submit a video, you can record the video on your phone.
Here are a few things we would love for you to share in your video:
- Your name, where you live, and why you’re doing the Thrive Challenge.
- Your job/ where you work, with your store number!
- What inspired you to start the Challenge?
- How did you hear about the Challenge?
- What are a few Better Choices that have helped you on your journey?
- Are there any products or services you’ve been able to use that have helped you on your journey?