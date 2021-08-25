Tips on How to take your Photos and Videos

Photos are best taken by a friend or family member, along with these helpful tips.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Wardrobe: darker, solid tops without logos are ideal

It’s best, if you wear glasses, to send some photos with them on and some with them off, and please do not wear sunglasses, or glasses with transition lenses.

The more photos the better!

If your photos are too large to send via email, upload them to your email cloud and send us the shared link ( [email protected] ).

). Please do not compress your photos/videos or apply any filters.

If you are using a smartphone, the best way to send is through the camera function built into your phone.

Please photograph vertical and horizontal images!

Videos:

We would love to give you the opportunity to send us a video telling us about your Thrive Challenge journey. This is completely optional, but if you want to submit a video, you can record the video on your phone.

Here are a few things we would love for you to share in your video: