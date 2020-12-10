Watch: Three Qualities at the Core of a Truly Inclusive Environment

Even if we believe it’s important to create more inclusive work environments, we might feel it’s easier to sit back out of fear that we’ll say or do the wrong thing.

That’s why Vernā Myers, an inclusion expert and Netflix’s V.P. of Inclusion Strategy, says we need to summon a quality we might not be used to hearing in a workplace context: courage.

“If we all don’t step forward and learn things and interrupt things and even have the courage to face ourselves and the things that we’re doing wrong, we’ll never create the kind of environment that we all want,” Myers says.

In this video, Myers discusses what’s needed to actually move the needle when creating environments of more inclusion and belonging.