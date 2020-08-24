Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Many Lessons Business Leaders Can Learn from Astronauts

Space exploration is arguably some of the riskiest and most challenging experiences for humans. Astronauts who are selected for space missions require exceptional scientific expertise and survival skills that take years to acquire. On top of years of STEAM education, astronauts train for up to two years at NASA to develop the necessary knowledge and […]

Space exploration is arguably some of the riskiest and most challenging experiences for humans. Astronauts who are selected for space missions require exceptional scientific expertise and survival skills that take years to acquire. On top of years of STEAM education, astronauts train for up to two years at NASA to develop the necessary knowledge and skills to undertake long missions with many major psychological and environmental risks. 

Space is a hostile environment and astronauts operating on the International Space Station (ISS) are aware of just how vulnerable they are. This is exacerbated during spacewalks where things can go from calm and controlled to life-threatening in moments. In such cases, astronauts frequently need to know how to adapt by taking direction and leading during times of crisis.

As former astronaut Ellen Oocha told The Washington Post, “Being in the astronaut corps really teaches you a lot about leadership. You have to be both a member of the team and at times a leader of the team.”

The role of an astronaut is not unlike leadership in other industries of business. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, especially, risk is heightened and the need for strong adaptation spearheaded by leadership is essential to survive. It’s especially needed now that over half of global CEOs believe coronavirus is a significant threat to their business and the disruption of operations for organizations throughout the country makes effective leadership even more crucial.

In these challenging times where an economic slowdown looms over the majority of industries, business leaders may do well to take advantage of the challenges and lessons astronauts have faced in their industry, applying them in metaphorical and practical ways.

Maximize Competency and Guard Against Errors

Astronauts often apply the “fail ops, fail safe” ethos during space missions. When essential equipment fails, the spacecraft must stay operational without compromising anyone’s safety. In business, our conversations center around a similar sense of achieving success, but it’s hard to do that when human error is natural. In highly demanding environments like space, astronauts must make critical, time-sensitive decisions that can come with life or death consequences — and wrong decisions may be hard to impossible to erase. Astronauts often tackle this issue by solidifying a consolidated system of controls, checks and balances to prevent mistakes from happening altogether. If and when disasters strike, aviation experts often apply Jim Reason’s Swiss Cheese Theory to examine why it went wrong. This model focuses on how smaller, adverse events impact and contribute to a larger systems error while demonstrating how harm happens when all system defenses fail. 

In business, leaders can embrace the same theory to understand adverse events like the COVID-19 pandemic on their company’s operations or even problems that seem small and inconsequential so that they can learn from them and prevent them from happening again. Through error avoidance and mitigation, business leaders can act similarly to optimize prevention control and avoid negative consequences.

Maintain a Sustainable Work Culture and Environment

Astronauts survive in harsh, zero-gravity environments because they not only have the innovations to help sustain life, but they also create a supportive working culture based on established core values that ensure they’re memorable, relatable and are demonstrated by leadership. According to Dr. Dave Williams, a former senior manager at NASA, the agency’s culture is highly proactive in setting visible goals like safety standards, displaying them on t-shirts and incorporating collaborative goals throughout their organization. The agency itself is known for its advanced and surprisngly open-minded organizational culture. Employees are not just working for themselves but feel like they are contributing to something bigger. This may not always translate to open-mindedness in the commercial markets as an example, but it does foster the ability to look at things from different perspectives.

In business, especially during times of economic crisis, the importance of building a positive company culture that embraces values that highlight the safety and advancement of all has been shown to spawn sustainability, productivity and innovation. Taking care of and championing team members is an important organizational value that former astronaut Garrett Reisman remembers when he worked at NASA with astronaut Nancy Currie. As the branch chief in the Astronaut Office Robotics Brand, Currie went to the department’s director to relentlessly champion the then-rookie astronaut Reisman for a new project, despite that she was a better candidate. That’s an inspiring example of support that Reisman never forgot.

Even after a pandemic, taking care of employees is a must. In your company, it might mean capturing cultural pride that shows a commitment to teamwork, career progression and employee well being, which helps establish unified ideals of how projects can be completed successfully through interdepartmental collaboration.

Listen to Diverse Opinions and Feedback

Underlying the idea of a healthy work culture is the foundation that makes teamwork effective. It is leadership’s ability to listen to advice and feedback from a diverse group of team members in junior and middle management positions.

Garrett Reisman also found that allowing subordinates to tell him what was wrong was essential to successful leadership. Often leaders in every industry become surrounded by a bunch of “yes people,” which can offer disastrous consequences. When Reisman was a leader of a desert survival course, his team’s task was to locate a water source with a map and compass. Reisman studied the map and announced that a distant mountain peak was the one indicated on the map, but he then challenged each of his team members to prove that this particular mountain was not the same one on the map. Working together and hearing everyone’s honest thoughts helped them eventually find the water.

While it’s often easy to work in isolation, especially when navigating any political issues or bureaucratic tensions at work, leaders can break down any silos. It’s essential to foster collaborative and diverse environments where progress can occur. We can also see this lesson playout as astronaut and Commander Scott Kelly acknowledged Russian cosmonaut, Mikhail Kornienko, who shared his journey aboard the International Space Station during NASA’s Journey to Mars, Expedition 46 with thirteen others from various countries. Kelly emphasized the importance of diversity and teamwork, saying, “It’s incredibly important that we all work together to make that seemingly impossible, possible.”

Consistently Communicate and Share with Others

Before Scott Kelly’s journey to the International Space Station, he also promised to stay connected and share his experience of life in space by consistently posting to Instagram and Twitter so that those on Earth could follow along in real-time to learn from his experiences. With advances in today’s communication, it’s critical to share information on a broad and relevant scale.

It’s this type of leadership characteristic that always proves effective: intentional and regular communication that resonates and inspires workers and audiences. As the Harvard Business Review points out, effective leadership comprises consistent sharing and transparent communication with honest and accurate descriptions of status or progression in the specific project, company or industry. It’s necessary at times, especially during a global pandemic, for leaders to be as transparent as possible about what data they know, what they anticipate and what it means for people in the organization. The one important thing to remember is that it maintains a hopeful vision of the future and steps to resolve any challenges.

Take Calculated Risks to Learn Continuously 

Before we send astronauts to Mars, we need to understand the physical and psychological impact of living in small and isolated environments without gravity. Commander Scott Kelly’s role aboard the ISS during his unprecedented mission from 2015 to 2016, showed his ability to adapt as he participated in hundreds of studies despite extreme challenges of spending 340 days in orbit. His willingness allowed NASA to collect data on how his body was adjusting to long term life in space and how it readapted to life on Earth. As a leader, it’s critical to be like Kelly and act as a role model, with a strong willingness to take risks and experiment. It’s vital as a leader to demonstrate continuous learning and attempt to improve upon information or activities others may not have examined or tried before.

The mission is now considered a possible steppingstone for sending astronauts to Mars. Meanwhile, Kelly gained insights and new perspectives on the Earth and its environment, relating that he observed our home planet’s climate and pollution in a new way that he could never experience if he hadn’t had the opportunity to view it from space.

Similarly, leaders can intentionally step out of their comfort zones and typical daily activities to help themselves and others see situations in a new and unexpected perspective. Influential leaders understand the benefit that stems from acknowledging and learning new perspectives. They are open to exploring a bigger picture and in the process, they identify new contexts, challenges, barriers, and even opportunities.

All of us have the ability to step into a leadership role — and we don’t have to travel outside of our stratosphere to do so. It’s important that leaders of all kinds actively step out of their comfort zones and collaborate with diverse voices to share and communicate what we’ve learned and, hopefully, broaden our collective horizons.

Dylan Taylor, Chairman & CEO at Voyager Space Holdings

Dylan Taylor is a global business leader and philanthropist. He is an active pioneer in the space exploration industry as a CEO, investor, thought leader and futurist. Currently, Dylan serves as Chairman & CEO of Voyager Space Holdings, a multi-national space holding firm that acquires and integrates leading space exploration enterprises globally.

Dylan has been cited by Harvard UniversitySpaceNews, the BBC, Pitchbook, CNBCCNN and others as having played a seminal role in the growth of the private space industry. As an early-stage investor in more than 50 emerging ventures, including AccionKeplerYorkAstroboticMade in SpaceRelativity, and Planet, Dylan is widely considered the most active private space investor in the world.

Dylan has extensive global business experience as both a board director and CEO. He previously served as a Director for UMB Bank, a Fortune 500 company based in Kansas City and as a mutual fund director for the Jackson Funds where he oversaw assets of $8B across 130 distinct funds. Dylan has been a Fortune 1000 CEO with P&L responsibility in excess of $3B and operations encompassing 16,000 employees in 60 countries. In addition, Dylan has participated in 4 IPOs over the course of his career.

Dylan’s technical background, global business experience and unbridled passion for space make him a unique figure within his industry. He regularly speaks and writes about the future of the space economy and is sought after by the media for his expertise in the financial aspects of space investing as well as industry dynamics. As a writer and columnist, he has written several widely read pieces on the future of the space industry for SpaceNewsROOMThe Space ReviewApogeo Spatial and Space.com. As a speaker, Dylan has keynoted many of the major space conferences around the world and has appeared regularly on BloombergFox Business, and CNBC.

Dylan is a leading advocate of space manufacturing and the utilization of in-space resources to further space exploration and settlement. In 2017 he became the first private citizen to manufacturer an item in space when the gravity meter he co-designed and commissioned was 3D printed on the International Space Station. The historic item is now housed in the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.

Dylan has also had an extensive philanthropic impact on the space industry. In 2017, Dylan founded the nonprofit and social movement, Space for Humanity, which seeks to democratize space exploration and develop solutions to global issues through the scope of human awareness to help solve the world’s most intractable problems. Additionally, Dylan is the Co-Founding Patron of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, which seeks to promote the growth of commercial space activity. Additionally Dylan serves as a strategic advisor for both the Archmission and the Human Spaceflight Program.

Dylan is the founder and Chairman of Multiverse Media, parent company of the popular space philosophy website 2211.world as well as the Ad Astra Dinners, a Jeffersonian styled dinner series featuring some of the world’s leading influencers discussing the future of humanity in space. Another subsidiary of Multiverse Media publishes books by leading authors including Frank WhiteIsaac Asimov and Gerard K. O’Neill. It is also the executive producer of the documentary film, The High Frontier.

For his influence as a global leader and his commitment to creating a positive impact on the world, Dylan has been honored with numerous personal and professional accolades in recent years. The World Economic Forum recognized Dylan as a Young Global Leader in 2011 and he was named a Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute in 2014. In 2020, Dylan was recognized by the Commercial Spaceflight Federation with their top honor for business and finance, following in the footsteps of 2019’s inaugural winner, the late Paul Allen.

Dylan Taylor earned an MBA in Finance and Strategy from the Booth School of Business at University of Chicago and holds a BS in Engineering from the honors college at the University of Arizona, where he graduated Tau Beta Pi and in 2018 was named Alumnus of the year. In 2013, he attended the Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program at Harvard University.

Dylan and his family live in Denver where he is active locally with Colorado Concern and the Colorado Spaceport. In his spare time, Dylan enjoys hiking, competing in triathlons and spending time outdoors. He is married to author Gabrielle V. Taylor and has two teenage daughters.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

