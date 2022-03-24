Contributor Log In
The Lesson That Inspired Karalyn Smith Early On In Her Career

The Chief Talent Officer at Williams-Sonoma, Inc. reflects on the value of taking and extending a seat at the table.

There’s power in taking a seat at the table. One of my mentors taught me an important lesson about advocacy early in my career. She looked around a conference room and noticed that while the company’s executives and partners sat around the table, all of the junior level associates, including myself, stood along the back and sides of the room. She motioned us over and invited us to pull up a chair, seamlessly changing the dynamic by making room for everyone around the table. This instance has always stuck with me and helped me realize that everyone in the room has something valuable to contribute; we deserve a spot at that physical or metaphorical table. It also taught me that as leaders, to give someone the tools to advocate for themselves, we must consciously and outwardly support them, giving them the confidence to pull up a chair.

    Karalyn Smith, Chief Talent Officer at Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

    Karalyn has spent the last 22 years driving business transformations through talent. She is a strategic and creative problem solver with expertise in organizational design, talent acquisition, employment branding and engagement, inclusion and belonging culture shaping, total rewards compensation, and health & welfare benefits.

    Karalyn was most recently at Sephora as their Chief People Officer overseeing all HR functions for Sephora Americas. She focused daily on creating a "best place to work" culture for more than 16,000 employees in the U.S. and 3,500 in Canada. Prior to Sephora, Karalyn held several HR leadership roles at Best Buy and worked at Accenture, specializing in human capital strategies within their retail practice. Karalyn is an inspiring Talent Human Resources leader, who loves retail and is passionate about the business. She considers herself the guardian of culture and associate experience. Karalyn graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BS Honors Degree in Sociology. Originally from the Midwest, she now lives in Marin with her husband Marc and four children.

