Stories From the Walmart Community//

Teresa Marshall: “You just have to be honest with the person in the mirror, then stick with your changes so you can stay stable.”

Practicing yoga gave Teresa a new life motto to live by.

By

About 10 years ago, I lost my 21-year-old son. It was a dark time. I became depressed and gained weight. I didn’t even recognize myself anymore. My son and I used to be very active together. I knew he wouldn’t want me to stay in the spot I was in. His memory continues to motivate me to this day. Thrive ZP is another tool to keep me moving forward. It aligns with everything I’m trying to do by helping you stay on track in multiple categories. It’s like my grocery checklist for staying healthy. I’ve changed my eating and have taken up yoga. With yoga, you have to be stable and don’t wobble. That’s my motto for everything — don’t wobble. My weight is now down from 210 pounds to 175, and I’m in a really positive place these days. 

  • After losing 35 pounds, I’m looking and feeling great. 
  • Doing yoga before bed is a great way to finish my day.
  • I’m drinking more water and green tea each day. 
  • By putting any extra money into savings, I’m paying myself!

Eating healthier has made a big difference in my life. I used to eat a lot of fast food, especially fried chicken. I’m also a sweet-aholic. If it’s sugary, I probably like it. But I’ve cut out fast food, breads and sweets. I’ve even gone meatless with my diet now and am eating a lot more vegetables, especially green ones. But the best change in my life is with my mental and emotional outlook. No more dark mirror or depressed days for me. I’m working out with my grandson now — just like I used to with my son. I feel healthy and positive and hope I can help inspire others. You just have to be honest with the person in the mirror, then stick with your changes so you can stay stable and don’t wobble.

—Teresa Marshall, Walmart Customer; Ridgeland, MS

    Thrive ZP

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

