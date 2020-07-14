Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories from the Walmart Community//

Muskegon’s Mandy Theisen: “My Family and I Are Spending More Time Together”

Since starting her journey, she's been able to save money, lose weight, and spend more quality time with her kids.

By

I first heard about Thrive with ZP from a gym teacher at the school where I teach. I was trying to get healthier and looking for ways to hold myself accountable, so it felt like a great match. Since starting my journey, I’ve lost weight and have more energy to spend time outside with my kids. We play basketball together, go on hikes, and spend time by the river. Now, our diets mainly consist of lean proteins and fruits. I try to avoid overeating and stop eating around 6 o’clock each night. I’ve also been focused on paying all of my bills on time. We’re saving by cooking at home, and we’re aiming to save enough for a down payment on a new house. 

  • I’ve lost 20 pounds so far.
  • Every day, I drink at least 32 ounces of water.
  • Since starting my Thrive with ZP journey, I started jogging again and am training for a 5K.
  • My family and I are spending more time together and FaceTiming our relatives. 

I am most proud of the progress I’ve made with my fitness. I started walking, then moved up to jogging intervals and have taken it from there. I’m able to run again and aim for 10,000 steps a day. My husband and parents have noticed that I’ve become more active. It’s a great feeling seeing my parents want to be more active as well. 

Muskegonites are making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.Stories from Muskegonite winners, such as Mandy Theisen, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration. 


The Thrive ZP Challenge has returned to Muskegon County, which was chosen as the first community in the country to participate. This second Thrive ZP Challenge opened for entries on June 1, 2020 and will end on August 31, 2020, with another prize pool of $45,000. Anyone that lives within Muskegon County is encouraged to participate and can enter by visiting https://www.muskegonchallenge.com.

    Mandy Theisen, Walmart Customer; Muskegon, Mich.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Congratulations to the April 2020 Muskegon County ZP Challenge Winners!

    by John Kuells
    Well-Being//

    Congratulations to the May 2020 Muskegon County ZP Challenge Winners!

    by John Kuells
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s Justin Pelham: “You Don’t Realize That All the Choices You Make Each Day Carry Momentum”

    by Justin Pelham

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.