Muskegon’s Mandy Theisen: “My Family and I Are Spending More Time Together”

I first heard about Thrive with ZP from a gym teacher at the school where I teach. I was trying to get healthier and looking for ways to hold myself accountable, so it felt like a great match. Since starting my journey, I’ve lost weight and have more energy to spend time outside with my kids. We play basketball together, go on hikes, and spend time by the river. Now, our diets mainly consist of lean proteins and fruits. I try to avoid overeating and stop eating around 6 o’clock each night. I’ve also been focused on paying all of my bills on time. We’re saving by cooking at home, and we’re aiming to save enough for a down payment on a new house.

I’ve lost 20 pounds so far.

Every day, I drink at least 32 ounces of water.

Since starting my Thrive with ZP journey, I started jogging again and am training for a 5K.

My family and I are spending more time together and FaceTiming our relatives.

I am most proud of the progress I’ve made with my fitness. I started walking, then moved up to jogging intervals and have taken it from there. I’m able to run again and aim for 10,000 steps a day. My husband and parents have noticed that I’ve become more active. It’s a great feeling seeing my parents want to be more active as well.

Muskegonites are making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.Stories from Muskegonite winners, such as Mandy Theisen, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.



