Muskegon’s Angela Garbrecht: “I Finally Got to a Point In My Life Where I Stopped Making Excuses For Being Overweight.”

The Thrive ZP winner talks about getting out for a daily walk or run, feeling more energized, and keeping positive.

I started exercising again in March, which is when I also came upon the Thrive ZP Challenge. I thought it would help me hold myself accountable. I’ve been exercising for four months now and I’ve been losing weight. My goal is to get back to where I was 10 years ago — I lost a lot of weight, but when I was within 20 pounds of my goal, I put it back on. I was participating in a weight loss program that was not realistic or sustainable. Now, with Thrive with ZP, I’m consistently exercising and tracking my food. Some days I’ll go for a walk and a run. Exercise is the number one thing that has helped me. 

  • Since I started exercising again, I’ve lost about 40 pounds and my hips are moving better.
  • I’m using a Couch to 5K app and running 2.5 miles several times a week.
  • With Thrive with ZP, I’m feeling more energized and upbeat.
  • Going forward, I’m looking to improve my relationship with my family. 

My family has a history of heart disease and diabetes. I’m making better food choices for my physical health, so I can live a long time for my children. I track what I eat in MyFitnessPal and eat smaller portions. I have a major sweet tooth, but I’ve found ways to cut back my sugar intake. I drink water instead of soda, and I drink sparkling flavored water when I have a craving for something sweet. I’m also not depriving myself. If I want ice cream, I’ll get ice cream, but instead of a large vanilla cone, I get a baby cone! I finally got to a point in my life where I stopped making excuses for being overweight. I realized the longer I put this off, the harder it will be to lose the weight. If you have a bad day with the Thrive ZP Challenge, that’s OK — we all do. Just keep going.

The Thrive ZP Challenge is returning to Muskegon County! Committing to building healthy habits is more important than ever, so Thrive Global and ZP have joined forces to make it easier for you to improve your overall well-being in a time when it matters most. The Thrive ZP Challenge in Muskegon County runs from June 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020, and you can win up to $15,000! Download the app here to start making better choices today and win big!

    Angela Garbrecht, Sam’s Club Customer; Ravenna, MI

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

