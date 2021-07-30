Meet This Month’s Challenge Winners

Our community is making better choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from our winners, found in the app, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.

National Challenge

Michelle Winebrenner, Walmart Store #2435; Dundalk, MD; $5K Winner

Stacie Davis, Supercenter #2076; Laurens, S.C.; $5K Winner

Yarlin Jorge, Walmart Supercenter #2346, Toa Baja, P.R.; $5K Winner

Jessica Judy, Distribution Center #7055; Gas City, IN; $5K Winner

Christie Phillip, Supercenter #2432; Lincoln, NE; 5K Winner

Ha Le, Walmart Supercenter #4055; Universal City, TX; $5K Winner

Anneris Rivera, Walmart Supercenter #2302, Barceloneta, PR; $5K Winner

D’Anna Ashalintubbi, Distribution Center #0648; Opelousas, LA; $5K Winner

Kristina Meskan, Supercenter #4256; Ames, IA; $5K Winner

Cynthia Tapia, Supercenter #4288; Broomfield, CO; $5K Winner

Kristina Ibarra, Walmart Supercenter #1738; Hutchinson, MN; $5K Winner

Dave Ellis, Walmart Supercenter #5361; Omaha, NE; $5K Winner

Robin Nathan, Walmart Customer, Supercenter #2479; San Diego, CA; $5K Winner

Terrace Mitchell, Supercenter #0280; Milano, TX; $5K Winner

Cassandra Peck, Walmart Supercenter #0705, Mount Dora, FL.; $5K Winner

Canada Challenge

Kody O’Benis, Walmart Supercenter #1034; Stettler, AB, Canada; $2K Winner

Dena Zaluski, Walmart Supercenter #3110; Welland, ON, Canada; $2K Winner

Gary Price, Market #28; New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, Canada; $2K Winner

Izunna Victor Nwaneli, Walmart Supercenter #1186; Manitoba, Canada; $2K Winner

To read more of their inspiring stories, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and download the app for your chance to be one of at least 15 monthly $5,000 winners.