Meet This Month’s Challenge Winners

Our community is making better choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from our winners, found in the app, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.
National Challenge
Michelle Winebrenner, Walmart Store #2435; Dundalk, MD; $5K Winner
Stacie Davis, Supercenter #2076; Laurens, S.C.; $5K Winner
Yarlin Jorge, Walmart Supercenter #2346, Toa Baja, P.R.; $5K Winner
Jessica Judy, Distribution Center #7055; Gas City, IN; $5K Winner
Christie Phillip, Supercenter #2432; Lincoln, NE; 5K Winner
Ha Le, Walmart Supercenter #4055; Universal City, TX; $5K Winner
Anneris Rivera, Walmart Supercenter #2302, Barceloneta, PR; $5K Winner
D’Anna Ashalintubbi, Distribution Center #0648; Opelousas, LA; $5K Winner
Kristina Meskan, Supercenter #4256; Ames, IA; $5K Winner
Cynthia Tapia, Supercenter #4288; Broomfield, CO; $5K Winner
Kristina Ibarra, Walmart Supercenter #1738; Hutchinson, MN; $5K Winner
Dave Ellis, Walmart Supercenter #5361; Omaha, NE; $5K Winner
Robin Nathan, Walmart Customer, Supercenter #2479; San Diego, CA; $5K Winner
Terrace Mitchell, Supercenter #0280; Milano, TX; $5K Winner
Cassandra Peck, Walmart Supercenter #0705, Mount Dora, FL.; $5K Winner
Canada Challenge
Kody O’Benis, Walmart Supercenter #1034; Stettler, AB, Canada; $2K Winner
Dena Zaluski, Walmart Supercenter #3110; Welland, ON, Canada; $2K Winner
Gary Price, Market #28; New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, Canada; $2K Winner
Izunna Victor Nwaneli, Walmart Supercenter #1186; Manitoba, Canada; $2K Winner
To read more of their inspiring stories, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and download the app for your chance to be one of at least 15 monthly $5,000 winners.