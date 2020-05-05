Making Your Home Life Affordable, One Essential Purchase at a Time 

As we shift gears to make way for a new normal, it’s become clear that there are additional purchases individuals and families are having to make to work from home, home school or stay occupied. These essentials add up which means saving money is more important than ever right now. RetailMeNot’s data has helped identify what is smart to buy right now, what items to avoid, as well as tips and deals to save on the everyday necessities during quarantine.

First and foremost, always make sure you’re using a coupon, promo code or cash back offer before clicking buy.

What to Buy for the New Normal

Shop Safely

You can avoid stepping into a store yet quickly get the essentials you need through curbside pickup services. There are several retailers that offer buy online pick up in store with curbside delivery including Target, The Container Store, Michaels, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Office Depot, BuybuyBABY, PetSmart and Petco.

What to Avoid Buying Right Now

We are seeing an increase in sales offered by retailers right now but there are still a few things you should hold on buying. As the new season starts, retailers are releasing their spring styles at full price so it is best to wait until later season when these items become discounted to stock up on spring and summer apparel. For those looking to purchase a new TV, try to hold off on that too. The next big discount on TV’s will be found during Prime Day and other “Black Friday in July” sales.

Additional Tips to Save Money During Quarantine

Do your research and price compare: This is something shoppers should always be doing before making any purchases. Check other retailers and make sure you are getting the best deal before clicking the first offer you see. Pause before you Purchase: Don’t fall victim to impulse buys. After doing diligent research and price comparing, give yourself some 24 hours before making the purchase. Pro tip: add items to your cart and abandon them for a day and retailers oftentimes will send promo codes and exclusive offers to encourage you to checkout. Check RetailMeNot and use a browser extension like RetailMeNot Deal Finder to automatically find deals and cashback offers on the items you are purchasing.

By keeping a few of these tips and ideas in mind, the savings can go a long way.