Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving in the New Normal//

Knowing Just 6 Neighbors Can Improve Our Health

We’ve become better neighbors during the pandemic, a trend that also has proven benefits to our health.

By
Lucia Romero/ Shutterstock
Lucia Romero/ Shutterstock

This year, as we’ve spent more time at home, our neighborhoods have become more important and relevant than ever. Whether we’re shopping at local businesses, running errands for neighbors, applauding health care workers or sharing remote-learning tips with parents, many of us have become more acquainted with and dependent on those around us.

Now there’s scientific evidence that knowing our neighbors is linked to better health: According to a global study conducted by a team of top loneliness experts, knowing as few as six neighbors reduces the likelihood of feeling lonely and is linked to lower depression, social anxiety, and financial concerns—even those related to COVID-19.

The study addressed the impact of the Nextdoor KIND Challenge, where participants performed small acts of kindness in their communities. The acts ranged from checking in on neighbors, to providing helpful information, to more tangible support like mowing a neighbor’s lawn or delivering groceries. While 1 in 10 participants said they experienced feelings of loneliness at the start of the study, the number was reduced to 1 in 20 after the study was completed. This outcome is particularly remarkable because participants reduced their risk with relatively small, simple steps.

The findings come at a time when loneliness and social isolation, already major public health concerns, may be on the rise. According to a recent report from the Ad Council, 36% of participants said they regularly experience at least one of the contributing factors of loneliness (feeling alone and/or physical or

social isolation). During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number jumped to 44%. On top of a substantial uptick in calls to mental health hotlines and devastating estimates for the number of suicides connected to unemployment spikes, our desire to come together has laid the groundwork we’ll need to fight a social recession within our communities. 

While 63% of Nextdoor members thought it was important to be “plugged in” to a community before COVID-19 hit, that number has since increased to 82%. An upswing in overall neighborliness holds a silver lining that building stronger communities and neighborhoods will be part of our recovery plans. In his recent book Together, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy echoes this sentiment, even writing that prioritizing our connections with others is as important as our need for vaccines and ventilators for global rehabilitation.

Research supports that simply knowing you can count on others for support lowers the body’s response to stress and increases your odds of survival by 35%. Strong social connections can reduce our risk for premature mortality at higher rates than exercise or the flu vaccine. If you’ve given or received support from others during this time, you’ve reaped powerful health benefits from these seemingly small acts. Even through casual connections with neighbors, our mail person, or local shopkeepers, social interaction can make us happier, bolster our immunity, and add years to our lives.

“It’s in moments of crisis that we find out who we really are,” Dr. Murthy shared with us. “During 9/11, we saw the generosity and compassion of people come forth. During this pandemic, we’ve seen so many people demonstrate their kindness, generosity, and commitment to others. We see it among neighbors. That, to me, is a beautiful, poignant reminder of who we really are. I hope we’ll allow the lessons of COVID-19 to stick.”

This is especially important to keep in mind during the holidays and winter months, when many are unable to see loved ones and may experience heightened feelings of loneliness and social isolation. Reach out to neighbors who may be vulnerable, and recognize the power in small, meaningful connections. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve pulled together to help local businesses succeed, share resources, assist our neighbors and fight for racial equality and social change. As focused as we’ve been on fixing our public health crisis and its economic effects, we should also continue to live these lessons of community and compassion.

That means following our instinct to neighbor. It means continuing to check in on those who may be vulnerable. It means leaving up signs of encouragement in our windows, on sidewalks, and on social media. By emphasizing the importance of kindness, community, and human connection, we’ll make our neighborhoods stronger—and healthier. Together.

Sarah Friar is CEO of Nextdoor, the neighborhood app where neighbors come together for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods and services. Nextdoor’s purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. 
Julianne Holt-Lunstad, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Brigham Young University where she runs the Social Connections and Health Research Laboratory. Dr. Holt-Lunstad’s research is focused on the long-term health effects of social connection.  Her work has been seminal in the recognition of social isolation and loneliness as risk factors for early mortality.

    Sarah Friar, NextDoor CEO, photographed at their headquarters in San Francisco on May 10th, 2019.

    Sarah Friar, CEO at Nextdoor

    Prior to serving as Nextdoor’s CEO, Sarah was CFO of Square. Under Sarah’s leadership, Square launched its initial public offering in 2015 and added $30Bn in market cap. Before her tenure at Square, Sarah served as SVP of Finance & Strategy at Salesforce. Sarah also held executive roles at Goldman Sachs, as well as leadership positions at McKinsey in both London and South Africa. Sarah sits on the boards of Walmart and Slack, and is currently the Board Vice-Chair of Spark, a nonprofit serving at-risk middle school students through mentorship. Sarah earned her MEng in Metallurgy, Economics, and Management from the University of Oxford and her MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, where she graduated as an Arjay Miller scholar.

    Julianne Holt-Lunstad, Professor of Psychology specializing in connections between social relationships, stress, and health at Brigham Young University

    Professor Holt-Lunstad's program of research examines the influence of both the quantity and quality of social relationships on long-term health and risk for mortality, and the biological pathways. Read Full Story

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    adriaticfoto / Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    COVID-19 Is Challenging the World to Be Kinder

    by Sarah Friar, Cynthia Bissett Germanotta
    Courtesy of Tatyana Vyc/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    What Spending Time With Animals Can Teach Us About Empathy

    by Aysha Akhtar M.D., M.P.H.
    Getty Images
    Activity Recreation//

    How Neighborhood Connections Are Helping Combat Social Isolation and Loneliness

    by Sarah Friar

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.