She’s one of the bubbliest, brightest personalities in Hollywood — but Katy Perry works hard to keep the darkness at bay. In a new interview with Vogue India, the singer opens up about her mental health journey and how she’s finally in a really positive headspace. As for how she got there, well, the “Small Talk” singer says fiancé Orlando Bloom is a big part of the “never-ending cleanse” that keeps her balanced.

Speaking to the magazine, Perry shared that she hit a low point in her life from 2017 to 2018. “I became depressed and I did not want to get out of bed. In the past, I had been able to overcome it, but this time something happened that made me fall down too many flights of stairs. I had to really go on a mental health journey,” she said. So, that’s exactly what she’s been doing… with a little help from Bloom. Or, rather, with Bloom. “I’ve gone to therapy, been through the Hoffman Process, done plant medicine,” she said, continuing, “And I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance — Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own. He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real. He’s not the number one fan of Katy Perry, but he’s the number one fan of Katheryn Hudson.”

Perry went on to explain that she and Bloom have been working on themselves and each other from day one. “Orlando is like a sage. When we first met, he said we would pull the poison out of each other, and we really do. It’s exhausting, but we really hold each other accountable. I’ve never had a partner who was willing to go on an emotional and spiritual journey like Orlando. It’s challenging, because you’re facing all the things you don’t like about yourself. It’s like a never-ending cleanse,” she admitted.

Now, Perry is in a good place. It isn’t just Bloom helping to keep her there, either. At home, where she isn’t the bubblegum-pop, brightly-clad Katy Perry machine, she’s a soon-to-be wife and stepmom to Bloom’s 8-year-old son. “We do a lot with Flynn,” she told Vogue. “We go to the movies or to amusement parks. We’re constantly doing things that are fun.”

