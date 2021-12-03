Contributor Log In
Ever since we brought Thrive Reset to Zoom and Webex earlier this year, it has been one of our most popular products. Reset allows us to course-correct and lower our stress, by activating our parasympathetic nervous system and lowering our cortisol levels, in just 60 seconds. And there are over 100 ready-made Resets to choose from on themes like gratitude, movement, and reframing problems.

You can also create your own personal 60-second Resets by selecting pictures, quotes, and music that bring you calm and joy. It’s another example of how we tie science and storytelling together at Thrive — you can bring yourself back to center while focusing on your breath and remembering the things most important to you in life. And at Thrive, we’ve brought Reset into our meetings, beginning each of our company-wide All Hands with a different member of our team sharing their Reset. Instead of launching straight into updates and announcements, we get an intimate glimpse of our colleagues by being brought into their world — the people, music and quotes they love — all the more important when we’re not physically together.

To meet users where they are spending much of their days, we have brought Thrive Reset to conference platforms. Our Zoom and Webex apps are live — giving users a simple way to reduce stress and recenter before, after, or even during a meeting — and our native Teams app, Thrive for Teams, is coming at the start of 2022. 

Reset Features:

Ready-made Resets — Choose from themes like gratitude, movement, and reframing problems with more than 100 immersive Resets you can share with others — even during a meeting. 

Personal Resets — Create your own personal Resets by selecting images, quotes, and sounds that bring you calm and joy.

A Science-Backed Moment of Pause — A breathing bubble guides you to deeply inhale and exhale while you’re playing your Reset, activating your parasympathetic nervous system and lowering your cortisol levels.

    Christopher O'Donnell, Chief Product Officer at Thrive Global

    Christopher O'Donnell is Chief Product Officer, overseeing Thrive's product and engineering team. Christopher spent over ten years at HubSpot, most recently serving as Chief Product Officer overseeing all product and design for the global team. Under his leadership, HubSpot was ranked second in product satisfaction by G2’s Best Global Sellers for 2021, behind only Microsoft. In 2019, he was named one of Comparably’s Best Product Leaders. An established public speaker and guest lecturer at MIT Sloan, he has given product keynotes at INBOUND for years, with audiences of 10k+, and he is also the leader of the band The Providers, with 10M views on YouTube. Prior to his time at HubSpot, Christopher co-founded Firetower.app, a javascript error tracking application that was ultimately acquired by Twitter and then Google. Before that, he was Director of Product Development at Performable, where he led the design and development of Performable Analytics and Engage before the product and team were acquired by HubSpot in 2011.

    Via Getty Images
