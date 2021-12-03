Thrive Challenges add a new layer of motivation and incentive as people build healthy habits through Microsteps. It creates a peer network of support within an organization, resulting in a more effective and more meaningful behavior change journey. Based on Thrive’s strategic partnership with Walmart, we developed a unique whole-human approach to Challenges — not just based on losing weight or getting more steps in each day. And at the heart of Challenges is the idea that we want to build stronger, more meaningful connections with our co-workers — by cheering each other on and becoming accountability buddies — not simply competing against them.

In fall 2021, we launched custom Challenges in the Thrive app for all colleagues at Accenture to enhance their Thrive Journeys of Well-being, Resilience, and Belonging. And the response has been amazing. Now, we’re excited to bring Thrive Challenges to all of our customers. You can see a sizzle of Thrive Challenges in action here.

How Challenges Ignite Individual and Organizational Behavior Change