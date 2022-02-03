Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Challenge Winners

How to Stay Positive at Work, According to These 3 Thrive Challenge Winners

We all have stressful days, but finding little moments of joy can help us maintain a positive mindset.

By

We all have parts of our jobs that we love, and some parts that might seem repetitive, monotonous, or downright stressful. But no matter what the day throws our way, it’s important to arm ourselves with little tips and tricks that help us stay optimistic so that we can maintain perspective and focus on what’s important. 

Need some ideas? Here are a few tips from Thrive Challenge winners that help them keep a positive mindset at work: 

  1. When you’re feeling stressed, take a moment to pause and reset.

“When I’m faced with challenges in the day, I think, ‘this too shall pass.’ I remember I have so many great things going on in my life. The 60-second Reset guides in the app help me when I get a call, text, or email that stresses me out. I use Reset to re-center, re-focus, and get back in a better frame of mind to make good decisions.”

Ken Kimmes, Supercenter #3113; Whitby, ON; $2K Winner

  1. Carve out 5-10 minutes during your lunch break for journaling.

“Journaling has allowed me to focus on the good, especially during this year. My kids journal with me now, and we even go around the dinner table and say what we’re grateful for each day. I love being able to fill out my gratitude journal and feel proud of what I did that day.”

—Tarah Voltin, Walmart Supercenter #1634; Little Falls, MN; $5K Winner

  1.  During your break, text a friend to check in. 

“I’m an optician, and it’s great when my patients come in for glasses and notice how I’ve changed. I’m not a ‘Debbie Downer’ anymore — I’m happier and friendlier. On Facebook I’m always posting uplifting messages, and I’ll text my friends saying: “Good morning, how are you?” If you feel better about yourself, it shines through and you inspire people.”

—Jana Wood, Supercenter #1418; Fallon, IL; $5K Winner

