With Labor Day approaching this weekend here in the U.S., it’s a great opportunity to make plans with friends and family to celebrate the end of the summer — or just spend a beach day by yourself. But with all of the posts we see on social media around weekend getaways, parties, and barbecues, it’s easy to fall prey to the comparison trap that so many of us get stuck in when we spend time online, and feel like our quieter plans aren’t “good enough.” Sometimes, carving out time for small acts of self-care and compassion can be exactly what we need to set boundaries with our feeds and take care of our well-being.

We asked our Thrive community to share with us the small ways they’re taking care of their well-being this weekend. Which of these ideas will you try?

Set your intention in the morning

“One thing I’m doing myself this weekend is taking a moment each morning to pause and set a daily intention — asking myself, ‘How do I want to show up today?’ Maintaining a practice of setting a daily intention starts my day with positivity and helps me move closer to my personal goals.”

—Viennelyn Maier, lifestyle blogger, San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Schedule some “me time”

“With the official start of Spring here in the Southern hemisphere, I have booked a pedicure for myself this weekend. It’s time to get the toes out. I am a firm believer in scheduling in ‘me time’ and self-care. We schedule so many other competing priorities so why not book some time for ourselves.”

—Candice Tomlinson, coach and hypnotherapist, Sydney, Australia

Take a long walk

“This weekend, I’m treating myself to a facial and some long walks to engage my mind and my body. Walking can be such a great way to make time for self-care.”

—LeAnn Monteiro, HR director, Pittsburgh, PA

Carve out a moment for meditation

“This weekend, I’m spending time meditating in a sunflower circle. I created a circle of sunflowers on the farm for visitors to sit in, relax and meditate. Too often though, I don’t take advantage of the areas that I have created. After a busy summer of camp, lessons, birthday parties and farmwork, I need to get back to utilizing the peaceful environment on the farm for my own self-care.”

—Laura, therapeutic riding instructor, Lake Villa, IL

Make plans with friends who lift you up

“I’m doing something I’ve never done before at the age of 41. I’m going on my first proper girls holiday to Croatia. I’ve found two incredible best friends bonded by the pandemic and getting through tough times — and bonded by adversity, our daily fitness, journalling, zooms, and voice notes since 2020 have kept us all going. Now we get our full circle moment together in Croatia for a weekend away. We have become the ‘Big 3’ and through all the chaos we have become each other’s steady ground — so we are unplugging from social media and finally getting some quality time away together. What a gift! Women need other women in their lives who think they are a big deal.”

—Sian Gunney, success strategist, UK

Spend time outdoors

“This weekend I am going to breathe in the ocean air and enjoy time in nature, on the water and in the parks. There’s nothing like embracing the last days of summer with good conversation and quality time with friends!”

—Catherine McCourt, transformational life and business coach, Vancouver, BC

Enjoy an unplugged date night

“After a week of school starting and crazy mornings of hustling to get out the door, it’s time for some adult time. I will be taking my amazing wife out for a romantic dinner and enjoying a well-deserved date night.”

—Joshua Miller, master certified executive and personal coach, Austin, TX

Revisit an old hobby

“Usually on weekends, I watch tv and I sleep. Last weekend, though, I broke out my loom and wove an entire piece in one day. I felt invigorated! This weekend I plan to do the same. Having intentional relaxation time is so crucial for our mental growth and satisfaction. Plus, I turn my wall hangings into crop and tube tops to wear on the weekends, so it’s totally a twofer!”

—Natalie Constable, brand strategist, Tulsa, OK

Wake up early to watch the sunrise

“This weekend, I’m going to enjoy the sunrise and sunset. Instead of sleeping late, I’m going to wake up early and savor my cup of coffee as I watch the morning sun make its debut. In the evening, I’m going to enjoy time with my family outdoors and make a point of appreciating the sunset as it unfolds. With a change of season on the horizon, I want to enjoy as many bright mornings and evenings as possible.”

–Emily Madill, author and creativity coach (ACC), Nanaimo, B.C., Canada

Make time for self-reflection

“One nice thing I am going to do for myself this weekend is reflection and planning. I love running my own business, but sometimes get caught up in the day-to-day that I don’t take time to zoom out and see how far I’ve come. So this weekend, I’m going to go back and look at my journals to see how I was feeling back in January and read through the months — and using that as my inspiration, I am going to then plan the next few months. By doing it now instead of waiting until December, I still have time to adjust the sails.”

—Mangla Sachdev, entrepreneur, Singapore

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.