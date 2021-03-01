Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom//

How to Add Random Acts of Kindness to Your Pandemic Routine

You can still show kindness to those you aren't seeing IRL.

By
Luis Alvarez / Getty Images
Luis Alvarez / Getty Images

If you’ve ever been on the receiving end of a random act of kindness, you know how wonderful those small, unexpected gestures can feel. There are mountains of evidence that show just how far kindness can go for both the recipient and the giver: it relates to increased energy and relaxation, greater happiness, and decreased feelings of depression and anxiety, just to name a few. What’s more, spontaneous acts of kindness lead to a greater boost in positive emotions than “formal prosocial behavior,” a.k.a., planned volunteering. That’s not to say you shouldn’t volunteer, but it’s great to know that more casual expressions of kindness still mean a whole lot for both doer and receiver — especially as the pandemic makes it hard for some of us to volunteer in person. 

But over the course of the last year, as we’ve been separated from friends, family, and co-workers, it’s been trickier to flex our random-act-of-kindness muscles. Plus, “many people are struggling with mental health issues right now, so they may be focused more on self-care than kindness,” Amy Morin, L.C.S.W., a psychotherapist, podcast host, and editor in chief of VeryWell Mind, tells Thrive. If that sounds familiar, don’t be too hard on yourself. “You need to take care of yourself before you give to other people,” Morin says. “Otherwise, you may end up feeling burned out.” 

That said, random acts of kindness can still have a place in your routine during these challenging times. Here, a few ideas for how you can be kind in small, meaningful ways, even when you’re not seeing people IRL.

Do something nice for a loved one

Small acts are sometimes better than grand ones. “You might pick up a surprise treat from the grocery store for a family member, or offer to refill their coffee, or wash their car for them, or even just pay them an unexpected compliment,” Gabriela Martorell, Ph.D., a professor of psychology at Virginia Wesleyan University, tells Thrive. Looking for a way to connect with those who aren’t in your household? Morin suggests writing heartfelt letters to loved ones expressing your gratitude for them.

Look for online opportunities 

As the pandemic continues, aim to use some of your screen time for good. Whether it’s sending an email or slack message to a co-worker who’s stressed, or using your unique skills and talents to mentor or teach someone over Zoom, dedicating time that would have otherwise been spent mindlessly scrolling on social media is a bit more productive and even more kind. Morin says you could also look for a mental health site that trains volunteers to chat online with people who are hurting. 

Practice active listening

On the surface, simply listening to someone might not seem like an act of kindness. But take a moment to think about it: How did you feel after the last conversation where you felt seen and heard? Showing up for others through active listening is a powerful way to improve your relationships and show others that you care about them. Try engaging in a conversation where you mostly listen. Or, next time you go to talk to someone, take a few minutes to think about how they may be feeling before you approach them. Treating others with compassion and listening to how they feel is a sure way to connect — and a simple way to tap into kindness.

    Jessica Hicks, Associate Multimedia Editor at Thrive Global

    Jessica Hicks is an associate multimedia editor at Thrive Global. She graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in journalism, sociology, and anthropology, and is passionate about using storytelling to ignite positive change in the lives of others. Jessica is thrilled to join Thrive Global as it strives to end the burnout epidemic and promote well-being among professionals, college students, and everyone, everywhere.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Random Acts of Kindness Day: How to celebrate this month and always

    by Amber Mark
    Community//

    10 Random Acts Of Kindness To Lift Someone’s Day

    by Brian Pennie
    Community//

    GCA Thinking of You Week and how you can get involved

    by Phoebe Leyland

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.