Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Challenge Winners

How These Thrive Challenge Winners are Reconnecting With Their Partners and Families

Scheduling quality time with the people you love and simply talking to each other can transform your relationships.

By
Shot of a happy couple enjoying their meal together
Shot of a happy couple enjoying their meal together

Strong relationships can make all the difference between surviving and thriving. Often, though, when times get tough, we find ourselves snapping and getting irritable, or simply neglecting to spend quality time with each other. But bonding with our partners and family members helps us to have more joy and develop strong connections, as well as supporting us through life’s biggest challenges. 

Here’s a selection of tips from Thrive Challenge winners to help you reconnect with your partners and families.

  1.  Tell the people you love how much they mean to you

“My wife Kendra and I tell each other ‘I love you’ every single day. I leave the house early, before she wakes up, and we always send each other texts saying: ‘Hope your day’s great.’ It makes us both feel good being grateful and knowing we’re thinking of each other.”

–– Ricky Biggs, Supercenter #0177; Paris, TN; $5K Winner 

  1. Carve out time for activities you all enjoy, and communicate with each other

“At home, my sons and I schedule time for each other. We enjoy working out together. We have a treadmill and a stationary bike and while we are exercising we listen to our favorite R&B and urban hip hop, like Jaheim and Rod Wave. And we’re getting out and about together.The boys like to go to the pet store and we just bought two geckos!  What’s important to us all is  praying together every evening and talking about how the day went.”

—Sherkea Bryant, Supercenter #2754; Waynesboro, GA; $5K Winner

  1. Organize family outings and vacations together

“My husband Billy and I make sure we sit down to dinner with my daughters, Dyana and Meghan. And recently Billy and I went to Dollywood with Meghan and her boyfriend to ride the roller coasters. We’re spending more time together as a family. We go for family bike rides, hikes, white water rafting, and camping trips. It’s so much fun.”

Patty Kennedy Patty Kennedy,Sam’s Club #6572; Knoxville, TN; $TK Winner

  1. Arrange date nights at home by cooking a special dinner

“I appreciate the simple things in life, like having dinner with my wife and I like to make meals special. I set the table nicely and cook something delicious like salmon with corn on the cob. I create a ‘restaurant’ ambience by serving our (non-alcoholic) drinks in wine glasses decorated with a slice of pineapple for an island look.”

—Nadia Parkinson, Walmart Pharmacy #5315; Orlando, FL; $3K Winner

Thrive Challenge

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Ashley Andrews: “Business is a game where there can be multiple winners”

by Karina Michel Feld
Shutterstock
Community//

How Creating a Pillow Talk Ritual Can Help You Get a Good Night’s Rest

by Dr. Wendy Troxel
Tifonimages/ Getty Images
Thriving Relationships//

We’ve Been Studying Couples for 40 Years — Here’s What We Learned About Improving Your Odds of Lasting Love

by John Gottman, Ph.D., Julie Gottman, Ph.D., Doug Abrams, Rachel Carlton Abrams, MD
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.