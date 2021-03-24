How the Head of Talent Marketplace Stays Resilient

Resilience is the operational core of State Street’s business. In this series, we talk with State Street Role Models about how they — and their teams — stay resilient, and how they prioritize their mental and physical well-being in times of uncertainty.

Thrive Global: As a leader in a demanding role, how do you recharge and stay resilient?

Pinar Kip: In general, I tend to “run towards” versus “away” from fires at work, and as a result, I’ve learned to become comfortable with being uncomfortable. Nevertheless, like many of us, I have come up with strategies that help me stay resilient and recharged throughout my work. First, to break away from the allure of emails, I dedicate certain evenings and weekend days to completely unplugging. I also make time in my week to read articles or participate in industry discussions that are relevant but not directly linked to my current objectives. This helps me remain connected and grounded to the bigger picture outside my bubble of work, and I find it helps boost my creativity. Lastly, I spend quality time with friends and family. It’s impossible not to disconnect and recharge while playing with my 1-year-old!

TG: Who are your leadership role models, and what important lessons did they teach you about leading resilient teams?

PK: I have been lucky enough to have great managers and mentors throughout my career. My mother and grandmother were also great role models for me growing up in the way they led their careers and were always there for our family. Over the course of my career, I’ve learned that the trust you build within a team is invaluable, and doesn’t happen automatically. Ensuring that each team member feels like they can bring their full selves to work, that they feel respected, and that they understand and align around the bigger picture, is crucial. People are their best selves when they feel safe and valued.

TG: What do you feel are the key traits of an effective and resilient leader?

PK: I believe an effective and resilient leader is authentic and empathetic towards others around them. They are someone who focuses on purpose and long-term goals, and drives clear expectations and outcomes for their teams. They allow room for creativity, iteration, and learning, which helps build trust and gives teams autonomy and accountability. It also creates an environment for effective debate and challenge.

TG: Why is it important to champion diversity, equity and inclusion when building a team?

PK: A diverse team brings diversity of thought. To develop a strong strategy and execution plan, we need different perspectives to challenge, criticize, and contribute to the ideas. In doing so, we create holistic solutions for our clients, employees, and all other stakeholders. Encouraging inclusion allows employees to bring their full selves to work, which in turn enables everyone to be more productive, effective, and engaged.

TG: Share a quote that you love that sheds light on your leadership philosophy.

PK: I love the African proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone; but if you want to go far, go together.”