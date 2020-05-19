Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving in the New Normal//

How a Passion Project Can Help You Get Through the Pandemic

It can be anything that has a visible outcome and brings you joy along the way.

By
David Prahl / Shutterstock
David Prahl / Shutterstock

Has your Instagram feed suddenly flooded with posts of sourdough loaves? Are your friends constantly telling you about the next D.I.Y. project they’ve picked up around the house? Finding a way to pass the time while staying home and social distancing, for many people, has come in the form of passion projects and quarantine hobbies.

From the outside looking in, it might feel a little strange that our friends and family members have out-of-the-blue become bakers, gardeners, or home renovators. But identifying small tasks or longer-term projects can help us maintain a sense of purpose and find a more positive focus during the pandemic. Michael Kocet, a licensed mental health counselor and professor and department chair of the Counselor Education Department at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, tells CNN that baking, for example, provides a sense of accomplishment during this period of intense uncertainty and can give us “something concrete to create, control, and enjoy” as we cope with the stress and anxiety of these times. 

Your project doesn’t have to involve baking — in fact, it can be anything that has a visible outcome and brings you joy along the way. You just need to start it, and then learn to stick with it. Here are three strategies to help you integrate your Microstep into your routine.

Block off time on your calendar

Treating your passion project or quarantine hobby like a meeting or appointment you can’t miss will help you stay accountable. Put time on your calendar dedicated to your project and set a reminder leading up to it. That way, time is on your side and you have no excuse not to work on it.

Use your hobby as a way to connect

Diving into a project and sharing it with the people we care about is a great way to stay connected as we continue to physical distance. Make your project a talking point during your next phone or FaceTime call, and invite your friends and family to join in. Before you know it, you’ll be sharing recipe ideas, or sending each other photos of your project-in-progress.

Ask a family member to be your accountability buddy 

It’s all too easy to push a passion project to the side when juggling remote work and other responsibilities around the house. Ask your partner or another family member to hold you to it. Whether they simply ask for progress updates at dinner or leave notes around the house encouraging you to prioritize your project, a meaningful push from an accountability buddy could be just what you need to move your project to the top of your to-do list. 

Jessica Hicks, Associate Multimedia Editor at Thrive Global

Jessica Hicks is an associate multimedia editor at Thrive Global. She graduated from Lehigh University with a degree in journalism, sociology, and anthropology, and is passionate about using storytelling to ignite positive change in the lives of others. Jessica is thrilled to join Thrive Global as it strives to end the burnout epidemic and promote well-being among professionals, college students, and everyone, everywhere.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Emily Blumenthal tackles the extreme work life balance with Penny Bauder

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
FilippoBacci/ Getty Images
Thriving in the New Normal//

Creative Ways to Find Community and Connection While Social Distancing

by Marina Khidekel
Flamingo Images / Shutterstock
Thriving in the New Normal//

Why You Should Leverage Your Mom Tribe During the Pandemic

by Jessica Hicks

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.