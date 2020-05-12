Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Resilience on the Front Lines//

How Nurses Can Better Manage Stress and Self-Care During COVID-19

Know how to identify the warning signs and symptoms of stress, and how to access help.

By
“Nurses make up the bulk of the healthcare workforce and are natural problem-solvers and innovators. We therefore stand out as indispensable at any time, but especially during a public health emergency. During the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are experiencing pressure, fear, exhaustion, isolation and ongoing emotional trauma. This ongoing stress and trauma impacts your mental health, safety, and ability to provide the best possible care. Taking steps to manage your stress is just as important as taking care of your physical health!” 

~ APNA, Managing Stress & Self-Care During COVID-19: Information for Nurses

The American Psychiatric Nurses Association have created a website specifically to help nurses during this health crisis that provides tips for managing stress, warning signs of excessive stress, and practical suggestions to help monitor and enhance your well-being. If stress is impacting your well-being and ability to care for yourself, your patients, or your family, they also describe the steps to help you find a mental health professional. To get help right away, call or text one of the following hotlines the American Psychiatric Nurses Association recommends:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 

1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Suicidepreventionlifeline.org

SAMHSA National Helpline

1-800-662 HELP (4357)

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

SAMHSA Disaster Distress Helpline

1-800-985-5990

https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/disaster-distress-helpline

Crisis Text Line

Text HOME to 741741

https://www.crisistextline.org/

For more information: https://www.apna.org/i4a/pages/index.cfm?pageid=6685

    Behavior Science and Mental Health Experts at Johnson & Johnson

