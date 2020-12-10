Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Watch: How Mindful Communication Creates Higher Performing Teams

We have a lot of power to shape environments that bring out the best in ourselves and others.

By
  •  (Sponsored By Sponsored by SAP SuccessFactors)

When it comes to communication, it’s not just what we say — it’s how we say it. The way we interact and connect with others can make them feel a sense of inclusiveness and belonging or it can make them feel excluded and isolated. 

Of course, we all have room for improvement as communicators. And the good news is that we can teach ourselves to be more mindful of how our messages are received, helping to forge stronger relationships and shape a workplace environment that works for everyone.

In this video, we explore the power of listening, empathy, and communicating mindfully — and examine the benefits for individuals, teams, and organizations overall.

    Gregory Beyer, Director of Content Strategy, Thrive Global

    Greg is Thrive Global’s Director of Content Strategy. Previously, he worked at The Huffington Post as senior editor to Arianna Huffington, while also overseeing features coverage. Greg studied English and creative writing at Colgate University and journalism at Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism. His writing and reporting have appeared in The New York Times, The New York Times Book Review, The Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times.

