Watch: How Mindful Communication Creates Higher Performing Teams

When it comes to communication, it’s not just what we say — it’s how we say it. The way we interact and connect with others can make them feel a sense of inclusiveness and belonging or it can make them feel excluded and isolated.

Of course, we all have room for improvement as communicators. And the good news is that we can teach ourselves to be more mindful of how our messages are received, helping to forge stronger relationships and shape a workplace environment that works for everyone.

In this video, we explore the power of listening, empathy, and communicating mindfully — and examine the benefits for individuals, teams, and organizations overall.