How Joel Parish Practices Gratitude With His Family

Pre-COVID, when I would travel extensively for work, I would create a gratitude advent calendar for my son to enjoy while I was away. Each day included an affirmation or act of kindness and created a conversation for us when I would call, be it from New York or from Hong Kong. Now, as we prepare to transition back into the office and begin some travel, I think about how I can do this with my wife and other people I care about.

Reminding others that we are grateful for them can really change their perspective and creates better energy. The power of gratitude is incredibly important, and I would encourage you to find moments in your personal and professional life to encourage that practice.