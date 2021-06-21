Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Joel Parish Practices Gratitude With His Family

Sr. Director - Product Development /Sourcing at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

By

Pre-COVID, when I would travel extensively for work, I would create a gratitude advent calendar for my son to enjoy while I was away. Each day included an affirmation or act of kindness and created a conversation for us  when I would call, be it from New York or from Hong Kong. Now, as we prepare to transition back into the office and begin some travel, I think about how I can do this with my wife and other people I care about.

Reminding others that we are grateful for them can really change their perspective and creates better energy. The power of gratitude is incredibly important, and I would encourage you to find moments in your personal and professional life to encourage that practice.

    Joel Parrish, Sr. Director - Product Development /Sourcing at Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

