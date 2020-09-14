Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Embracing Our Imperfections Can Help Us at Work

When you open your heart and accept your vulnerability, you can be realistic about your goals and unlock your full potential.

Contrary to what you tell yourself, most people don’t expect you to be perfect. Your flawed perceptions lead you to go overboard — far beyond what colleagues and business organizations expect. Sometimes what you consider an adequate effort far outweighs the expectations of others. It’s time to stop the self-abuse. 

Ask yourself what you can do to view your capabilities in more realistic ways and set reachable goals. Your best work isn’t perfection; it’s your best work. That’s good enough and as good as it gets.

When your ego tries to protect you from failure, humiliation, or wrongdoing, it can reek of conceit and arrogance. Perhaps you hide the news of a job rejection at Amazon but broadcast to everyone the position you nabbed at Yahoo. It’s difficult to admit you’re wrong or didn’t get what you wanted, even though you worked so hard for it. 

A bitter pill indeed to swallow your pride. Gulp! But letting it go makes you more successful at work and in your personal life. When you can open your heart and accept the vulnerability of being authentic, you release a burden. Ultimately, it’s better to lose your pride with a close coworker or loved one than to lose them because of your senseless pride. 

You will make mistakes, say things you regret, and hurt others. It’s inevitable. But you don’t have to let pride cover up your wrongdoing. Choosing the path of humility and courage, instead of ego and pride, makes you a stronger leader in the workplace and a more loving family member at home.

Excerpt from #Chill: Turn Off Your Job and Turn On Your Life with permission from the author and publisher.

    Bryan Robinson, Ph.D., Psychotherapist in Private Practice and Author of 40 books.

