Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How—and Why—to See the World Through Another Person’s Eyes

Practice empathetic understanding to honor the people around you and prove that they matter to you.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Back when I spent a lot of time dining out in Manhattan (long ago in a land far, far away… pre- pandemic, when dining out was a thing), I wouldn’t think twice about arriving at a restaurant and telling the greeter, “we’ll be five people instead of three.”

After being lucky enough to have the chance to spend time with restaurateurs in their world, the light bulb went on for me that such an action lacked empathetic understanding. I’ve since assisted executives to understand the tremendous benefits of embracing this skill to help teams perform at their best. 

When you do what I used to do—ignore the realities of another person’s life—you can come across as both clueless and heartless, neither of which lead to strong relationships.

That busy Manhattan restaurant likely has a full slate of reservations. They don’t have multiple tables free, or you wouldn’t be eating there. Very few three-person tables fit five people. And that poor greeter has to deal with plenty of people who move through the world like I used to, with zero understanding of what it takes to honor their requests.

When I’m once again able to visit a crowded restaurant with friends (please, please, please!), I will be even more keen to demonstrate empathetic understanding and say, “I am so sorry… I know that this may be a challenging request for you – I just found out we have two more people who’d like to join us. I would be grateful if there’s a way that you could accommodate this last-minute change.”

At times I’ll still be making a difficult request, but at least I’ll be open with my appreciation for the other person going out of his or her way at that moment. 

Honor the people around you 

When you acquire the skill of practicing empathetic understanding, you honor the people around you. Essentially, you’re saying with your actions and words that, “I see you. I see that your life is complicated. I see that you are trying to be helpful and professional. I see that you care.”

In reality, you may not fully understand or appreciate what it is like to be them. But you can certainly demonstrate that you are trying, and that your efforts are sincere.

For example, you might shift your thinking from being annoyed by all those last-minute requests from Accounting… to being empathetic because it is now clear to you that they have to deal with so many shifting requests from people across your firm. 

Or you might shift your perception of what the “job” of your company is from what you do in Marketing… to what everyone does as part of your large and highly complex organization.

Empathetic understanding is important because it leads to a shared reality across your organization: we are all part of the system…. we are all important…. we all want to be seen and appreciated…. we all have a responsibility to say what needs to be said in a manner that serves the goals of the system in which we operate.

Without empathetic understanding, there’s no empathy. You can be winning as a company and still have most employees feel crappy. Even worse, you can have sub-par performance and disgruntled team members, because no one feels heard, seen or appreciated.

With it, things shift. It’s easier and more fun to work together. You move towards being a better, more human team.

Photo credit: shutterstock

Created by Molly Tschang

Molly Tschang, Coaching Senior Management Teams to Win As One

Molly Tschang helps senior management build powerful chemistry to lead together and commit to each other’s success. She equips her clients' organizations with the practical skills to Win As One...which companies often never even try to do. Molly is the creator of “Say It Skillfully™,” a video series on LinkedIn and Thrive Global, and radio show that she hosts on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel to help people say what needs to be said. She is a member of Marshall Goldsmith’s 100 Coaches initiative and has held executive leadership positions at Cisco Systems and U.S. Filter, where she led the integration of over 80 acquisitions globally. Molly provides pro bono strategic advisory services to Community Solutions (homelessness) and Three Dot Dash® (youth mentoring) and regularly practices yoga, meditation and tennis.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

At Manhattan’s Hunt & Fish Club, Sinatra Would Feel Right At Home

by New York Times Bestselling Author Michael Levin
//

“Be prepared to be an expert if you want to succeed in this business” With Ron Silver, Co-Founder of Azuca and Fotis Georgiadis

by Fotis Georgiadis
Community//

Paris Baguette CEO Jack F. Moran: “Let’s start a movement be to make sure that there is no one hungry in the entire world”

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.