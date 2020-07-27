Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories from the Walmart Community//

Georgia’s Derolies Ivey: “Even small things like walking or mowing my own yard for a workout are making a difference for me.”

For Derolies, even small changes can lead to a more active lifestyle.

By

My clothes weren’t fitting as well as they used to, but I didn’t realize how much weight I had gained until I saw an old picture of myself. That was the moment I knew it was time to make some changes. Thrive with ZP is helping me stick with my better choices and stay motivated. The feedback I get when I share pictures to my Thrive with ZP group on Facebook is encouraging, and makes it easier to keep going. I’ve changed my eating and I am more active these days. Even small things, like walking instead of driving, or mowing my own yard for a workout, are helping me. When I was 340 pounds, I used to have a hard time tying my shoes. Now, my weight is down to about 295 and I’ve lost two pant sizes! 

  • After losing almost 50 pounds, I don’t feel sluggish or heavy like I used to. 
  • At home, I do sit-ups, push-ups, and use dumbbells. 
  • Now that I have more energy, I’m able to be more active with my kids. 
  • I’ve cut out late night eating and keep an eye on my portions. 

I used to eat a lot of fried food and junk food. Starches like bread, rice, pasta, and potatoes have always been favorites for me. Basically, I was eating all the wrong stuff. I love all of that food, but I love me more. Now, I’m limiting carbs and stopped drinking soda. I never used to be a vegetable eater, but now I eat lots of cabbage, carrots, and broccoli. My wife has been very encouraging and has also lost weight. At work it can be easy to buy bad snacks, but my friends are there to keep me on track. I’m lucky to have a whole community of people, at home and at work, who have my back. I’m happy to see the results of my better choices, but I have even bigger goals ahead. I’m not done yet!

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Ebony Baret, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

    Thrive with ZP

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Florida’s Allen Rodon Finds Ways to Work Out Even When His Job Keeps Him on the Road

    by Allen Rodon
    Well-Being//

    Congratulations to the April 2020 Muskegon County ZP Challenge Winners!

    by John Kuells
    Image credit: David Matuzeski
    Stories from the Walmart Community//

    Muskegon’s Racquelle Robinson: “I Thought to Myself, ‘I Can Do That Too,’ and Decided to Focus On Making Small Changes”

    by Racquelle Robinson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.