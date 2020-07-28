For years I have seen the Thrive ZP Challenge books in my store and never picked one up, but during the beginning of the pandemic I decided to see what I could do for myself to get healthier. I first started my Challenge by myself, but I quickly got my sister-in-law to do it with me. She is older and has health issues, so I thought we could both benefit. We would pick a workout on Youtube and do it for 30 minutes together. Now I do my workout daily for at least an hour, and she joins me whenever she can. My husband and grandkids work out with me as well. The Thrive ZP Challenge has helped me stay on track and keep me and my family motivated. It’s also a great way to spend time together.

I’ve lost several inches and gained muscle.

Every day, I work out for at least an hour.

My asthma has improved and I feel great.

When I am at work, I am so much happier now!

For me, the Thrive ZP Challenge has brought me so much joy and improved health. I haven’t felt this energetic since I was in the military 15 years ago and I was really athletic. I should have done this 10 years ago! Now I am asking my associates to join me. I feel like I am back in the military recruiting folks to come along with me. My mindset has totally changed; I am more dedicated and determined now. I am going to bring people along with me.

