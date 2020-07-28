I started my Thrive ZP Challenge as quarantine began. I had wanted to make a change regarding my health for a while, so I downloaded the app and set some goals. I focused on doing a few sets of push-ups and a little running every day. I really leaned on the app to check in and hold me accountable. I did not skip a day. It was hard at first, but now, a few months later, my endurance is up and I’m doing 40 push-ups at a time, and running a couple miles in under 20 minutes. At the same time, I changed up my diet. I cut out junk food, red meat, and stopped eating out. Not only did that help with my energy, but that one small Better Choice allowed me to save $15 a day. It’s only been three months and I have already lost around 20 pounds.

To me that’s what the Thrive ZP Challenge is all about — making all these small consistent changes that add up to one big success. 21 days is the perfect amount of time to make a habit into a lifestyle. Around day 10 of my Thrive ZP Challenge, I really felt it all kick in and come together. Now I have more energy to be available to others. My parents live an hour away, and I have been helping them more to stay safe and healthy by buying them items they need, so they don’t have to go out. Even my sister has started working out, and now she has a daily step goal to help her keep moving.

I am most proud of my weight loss. If you’re like me and tried to start a health routine in the past but never continued, this is for you. The Thrive ZP Challenge will really help you get started and keep you motivated to continue to do the things you know you should do. It has really worked for me, and if I can do it in a pandemic, everyone can.

