Ekaterina Fields on How to Give Back in the New Year

As we enter the new year, it’s an important time to start thinking about others. It is no secret that the year 2020 took a turn for the worst and communities from all over the world hit hard times. It is because of this that we should take advantage of the new year 2021 by showing kindness and giving back in any way we can. 

Helping Local Food Banks

Many people suffered financially due to the pandemic which left families and individuals that dependant on food banks to feed themselves and their loved ones. This is a time when food banks can use all the help they can get. Whether it is just one day a week, taking the time to help pack food, sanitize deliveries, or hand out food can have a huge impact. 

In London especially, food banks are struggling to provide enough food to Londoners. You can help by donating to or volunteering at food banks such as City HarvestIndependent Food Aid NetworkThe Felix ProjectTrussell TrustFareShare, and much more. Find the one nearest to your community to see what you can do to help. 

Dog Walking for a Rescue Organization

Due to the financial effects of stay-at-home orders, many people have lost their jobs and their homes. Because this a lot of dogs have been separated from their families or abandoned and have been turned over to shelters. For animal lovers, you can lend a helpful and caring hand by becoming a volunteer dog walker at your local rescue organization. This a great way to help out the shelter, make the dogs at the shelter happier, and it will also put you in a much better mood.  

In the United Kingdom, you can go to the Blue Cross site to find volunteer opportunities there and sign up for a shelter near you. 

Become a Virtual Mentor

Children need guidance and someone to talk to, now especially more than ever. Staying home all day and not seeing their friends like they used to can have a major effect on their mental health and well-being. Luckily, you can help these children by volunteering your time and becoming a virtual mentor. Charities like ReachOut connect you with kids from disadvantaged backgrounds. Through ReachOut, you will lead group activities and one-on-one mentoring sessions via Zoom. You could have a major impact on children’s lives for the better and make these times a little easier for them.

This article was originally published on https://EkaterinaFields-Community.com

    Ekaterina Fields, Actress and Environmental Activist

    Ekaterina Fields is an actress and model based in London, UK. She is also an activist, advocating for the needs of children with disabilities, as well as providing support for people with cancer. Ekaterina is notable for her work in film and television, including her childhood role in "Higher Than Rainbow," a Russian film. Ekaterina starred in two shows: "Perfect World" and "The Auction House ." She has also had an extensive modeling career, working in Russia, France, and England. 

    Although Ekaterina Fields was an international celebrity, she also kept a job on the side, working as a Russian-English interpreter and assistant to the CEO of Oman Oil Company, John Deuss. In 1997, she moved from Paris to London to pursue her B.A. in Marketing and Finance at City University. She continued her modeling career in London, signing with NEVS modeling agency.

    By utilizing her platform to spread awareness for great causes, Ekaterina is able to help gain support for those who need it most. In addition to her professional life, Ekaterina Fields is a mother of two, and she is also passionate about maintaining an eco-friendly lifestyle for herself and her children.

    Today, Ekaterina focuses on several of her passions: her children, special needs advocacy and charity, and the promotion of an eco-friendly lifestyle. After her daughter was diagnosed with special needs, Ekaterina began the push to support charities that benefit all children with special needs. Ekaterina also makes it a priority to teach her children how to live as eco-friendly as possible. In addition, she has continued to make appearances on Russian television in recent years.

