When you’re feeling fatigued, your first thought might be I should brew a cup of coffee, or maybe, let me go grab an energy drink. You might not consider sipping on a glass of water — but your mind and body will thank you if you do. Drinking enough water is imperative to regulating your mood, focus, and energy levels. But many people don’t like the taste of water, or simply get bored of the drink. If that sounds like you, these creative tips will help you liven up your water — and fight off feelings of fatigue.

Add a squeeze of lemon

“To stay hydrated, I start my morning with a glass of water next to my bed, followed by a hot lemon water on my commute. I always keep hot water or tea at my desk, and I try to wait to have my morning coffee until I drink a full glass.”

—Marisa Tashman, law clerk, Los Angeles, CA

Mix it up with a sparkling drink

“I find that drinking healthy alternatives like flavored or sparkling water can be a fun way to stay hydrated. I love coconut water, too. To limit the sugar count, I mix half coconut water with half regular water in a big bottle that I sip on throughout the day.”

—Isabelle Bart, marketing director, Irvine, CA

Infuse water with fruit to make it tastier

“A few years back, I tried subbing out my soda for water, but I found that it was too bland to encourage me to drink very often. I started cutting up fruit and adding it to pitchers of water that I’d drink throughout the day. I loved the subtle fruit flavor, and so did my kids, and eventually, all my friends, family, and neighbors did too. Today, you’ll rarely see me without a Hint water bottle glued to my hand at meetings, while taking calls, on airplanes, and on hikes.”

—Kara Goldin, founder and CEO, San Francisco, CA

Add tea to your rotation

“I drink tea everyday, as I find it so warm and comforting, and it encourages me to drink more. Especially as the colder months approach, I never leave the house without a thermos filled with my favorite tea to sip on all day. I like to travel with a portable tea kettle and tea bags, but I also find many airport restaurants and coffee shops will provide hot water for no charge.”

—Karla Kueber, somatic health coach, Chicago, IL

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.