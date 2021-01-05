Dr. Alexandra Crosswell On How Stress Affects Our Well-being

Dr Alexandra Crosswell is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science at the University of California, San Francisco. She’s an expert in psychological stress, and has recently ended a leadership role with the National Institute of Health, where she led a large initiative to improve stress measurement across health research. Alexandra’s research focuses on understanding how stress impacts health and well being, and how spiritual practices like yoga and meditation can combat the negative biological effects of toxic stress. (Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.)

What is the definition of stress? And how would you measure stress?

Many of us know what stress feels like, but might describe it in different ways. We as psychologists say stress occurs when the demands of the environment that you’re in outweigh the resources you have to cope adequately with it. For example, let’s take work stress, which is when the demands of the work environment build up so much that you don’t have the resources, the support of colleagues or the right tools to use to actually meet those requirements. That’s when the scales get tipped. And you report the feeling of perceiving that you’re under a high amount of stress.

Many people also say you can measure stress with biological indicators like cortisol. But as stress experts, we push back against that, because cortisol actually goes up naturally throughout the day, regardless of whether you’re stressed, even if you’re on vacation, or at a meditation retreat, cortisol still goes up. So what that means is that there’s no biological indicator that is specific enough to mean that you’re under stress. You need both the perception, the feeling of stress, and to know about biologically what’s going on, if you want the full picture.

Do you think that’s why it’s taken us so long to understand the relationships between stress and the onset of disease?

I think that’s a PR issue! We’ve actually known for over 50 years that stress leads to increased rates of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease. The problem is there’s no drug that’s going to fix it. So there’s no incentive for the medical institutions to go out and really preach about the connection, because there’s nothing that can be done as most of the things that are causing the stressors are largely institutional and culturally driven.

Getting back to the how, can you describe the effects of stress on our body and on the onset of disease and ageing?

This is a really exciting area of work that over the last 20 years has had very compelling scientific literature outlined both in human and animal models. I work with my mentor at UCSF, Dr. Elissa Epel who, along with Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn, discovered that chronic stress accelerates the biological aging that’s occurring in telomeres, which are the caps on the end of a chromosome; stress causes them to fray at a more rapid pace.

Before this telomere discovery, the most well studied link between stress and our physiology was the autonomic nervous system. The autonomic nervous system has two branches, the sympathetic branch and the parasympathetic branch. The sympathetic nervous system is what is activated when you’re under an acute stressor.

Examples of acute stressors are: when you get in a fight with somebody, when you’re sitting in traffic, when you’re about to go in to meet with your boss to talk about asking for a raise, it’s when your system is revving itself up to cope with an intense demand. And you know it well, because you start to sweat, your palms get kind ofkind of get sticky, your heart starts beating and your blood pressure increases. This is a core part of the physiology of stress. It’s the fight or flight response that was designed evolutionarily to help us escape a predator. So back in the day, if we were worried that there we were actually in danger, our system would rev up and start pumping blood out to our hands and our feet and into our muscles. So we couldcan run really fast away really fast. Now if you’re about to walk into your boss’s office to ask for that raise, your body actually produces that same response, because it thinks that there’s a stressor that’s about to occur and it’s trying to prepare you for that stressor, by pumping the blood.

Is all stress bad for you? Can you differentiate between good and bad stress?

One of the coolest and most applicable research findings in this area to people in their everyday life, is that a stress response actually isn’t bad for you. What it does, in addition to pumping blood into your muscles, is it also pumps blood to your brain. And when your brain gets more blood, it gets more oxygenated. And when you have more oxygen in your brain, it functions better. So when you’re having that stress response, it’s making you focus better, perform better, think quicker and make better decisions.

How you can make sure that that stressor is leading to a positive outcome is something very psychological – you have to interpret that stressor as a challenge instead of as a threat to yourself. This is based on research by Dr. Wendy Berry Mendes at UCSF. For instance, if you’re walking into your boss’s office to ask for that raise, you psych yourself up by saying, this is a great challenge for me. I’ve never gone in and asked for a raise. But I’ve built a really great rapport with my boss. And I’m coming with a really thoughtful argument for why I deserve this raise and how it’s going to be more in alignment with salaries of comparable colleagues. And this will be a great challenge for me.

When you have a challenge versus threat response, your actual physiology is different. When you’re in the challenge response, your body opens up its blood vessels, so more of that blood and oxygenation get to your brain. Versus when you have that threat response, you still have the blood pumping, but it’s constricting. So you are limiting the amount of blood and oxygen that’s going to get to your brain.

It’s important to note that you don’t want the sympathetic nervous system response to happen all day every day. When this happens, stress turns toxic, you’re having this arousal, and it’s never coming back down. When you’re constantly in a high, sympathetically aroused state, your systems get burned out. It’s that system burnout, called allostatic load, which eventually over decades, can lead to increased risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer.

This is really fascinating. So what you’re saying is, it’s not the stressful event in and of itself that is harmful to our bodies, it’s our perception of the stress and the event?

That’s right. Much of the impact of stress on health is about our own perceptions and response to the stressor. I think it’s important to have a caveat though. I published a study that showed that using the app Headspace every day decreases perceptions of stress and anxiety. But I like to make the argument that while it is true that perceptions of stress and anxiety levels did decrease for the people who used the Headspace app, it doesn’t mean that we can place all the onus on managing stress on each individual person. Most of the stress-relieving changes in a workplace need to happen from the top. If somebody just has too much work, and they don’t have the time, the resources or the tools to get that work done, that has nothing to do with whether they can cope with it or not, it has to do with the institution making changes to balance it out. We have to be careful with blaming the victim and balance that with the fact that a lot of times people are in situations that are really untenable.

What do you think workplaces should be doing to combat the negative effects of stress and make happier and healthier places to work?

I read there are three things that play into high levels of work stress in corporations. The first is not being verbally acknowledged for the contribution somebody is making. The second is not being financially compensated or rewarded to the point that feels adequate for the amount of effort somebody is putting in. And the third is not having the social support needed to get through the difficult time. So leaders should be thinking about how they utilize one, two, or all three of these levers to decrease work stress and increase employee engagement.

What is your top tip for reducing stress and cultivating wellbeing in the workplace?

Appreciation and acknowledgement. There’s been so much research in the popular culture around gratitude. I like to take it to the next level and say, how can we make gratitude a tool for greater connection to others? How can you take that gratitude or that sense of appreciation, and give it as a gift to other people so that they can inherit the energy through saying thanks for doing this, you really did a great job on this. Feeling seen and acknowledged for the high level of work that we’re putting in can reduce levels of work stress, and improve overall well-being.