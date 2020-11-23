Do what makes you happy…

In this beautiful world god give us life to all living beings, but we human beings blessed a lot when compare to others. For our survival we need so many things to live. To buy so many, to have so many… we need money to enjoy such things. For money obviously we have to earn. Earning is important, that too working with dedication and interest is more important. Choose the right job, work that suits you better, satisfy and makes you happy.

Select jobs that satisfy you, that gives happiness other than stress and tension. Though you can’t make more money through your job, you’ll end up with satisfaction, the happiness… that’s worth more billion. Do the work, makes you to work, don’t do anything by forcing yourself. It brings money not satisfaction, not happiness. If you are not happy, it reflects in your family. Don’t let anyone or anyway to take away your happiness from you and your family . Stop thriving for luxury life, rather pray for the happy life.