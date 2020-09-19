I got started doing Thrive ZP after seeing the changes my friend had made with it. I thought to myself, “You know, I can do that too!” There are two things that I really like about Thrive ZP. First, it’s a no-judgement zone. That makes it easier to get started, and also to keep going. Second, it’s so encouraging and positive. You see people doing amazing things, and it’s motivation for you to make changes too. Before my feet even hit the floor in the morning, I check the app to find something positive and it helps me start the day with the right mindset. My goal is to stay consistent with my changes across all of the categories. Doing Thrive ZP, I’m eating healthy, exercising every day, spending more quality time with family, and paying off debt.

After losing 20 pounds, I’ve had to go down a size in some of my clothes!

To increase my activity level, I spend each lunch break walking.

Group phone calls, texts, and video chats help keep us in touch with family right now.

In a few months, I’ll have paid off all of my credit cards.

I’ve been very conscientious about making healthy food choices. I pack my lunch every day and prepare meals as much as possible at home. For protein, it’s a lot of seafood or chicken. I can’t even remember the last time I ate red meat. I’ve also cut out processed food and instead am eating more whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables. Making small substitutions like using cauliflower rice is an easy way to eat healthier. My youngest son is home from college right now. I like to have him pick a meal that sounds good and then have him be the main cook while I’m his sous chef. It’s another chance for more family time. It’s all about making small, consistent changes. You see that little steps really do end up having a big impact.

—Arvis Abban, Walmart Customer; Fredericksburg, VA; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Arvis Abban, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.