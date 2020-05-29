Contributor Log In/Sign Up
As We Re-enter the Workplace, Technology Isn’t Going to Save Us

Let’s shift the conversation to focus on the human aspects of re-entry.

By
nito100 / Getty Images
The belief that technology will save us, always deeply ingrained in our culture, is especially dominant now. As we look ahead to re-entering offices and other public places, workplaces and real estate providers are outbidding each other to come up with the most innovative tech-infused offerings that will reinvent these physical spaces: touchless doorway access, light timers that count to 20 while we wash our hands, voice-activated elevator banks, knee-operated sinks, hand sanitizer stations, and much more.

And of course all these tech solutions are really important for our physical safety. But in many ways, these new gadgets and tech protocols will be the easiest part of working and living in the next normal. The indispensable — and more challenging — thing left out of so many discussions is our mental and emotional state as we step forward. Because there is no device that can give us the resilience we’ll need to thrive in a fundamentally different world, and no tech solution for how to interact effectively and compassionately with one another. Personal interactions are already becoming more difficult to navigate. How do we deal with people who don’t wear masks or come too close to our personal space? What happens when the new social norms we are establishing are not about etiquette, but about our very safety and health?

One of my favorite insights about the pandemic is from Indian novelist Arundhati Roy, who writes that it is “a gateway between one world and the next,” and we have the choice to “walk through lightly, with little luggage, ready to imagine another world.”

So one piece of luggage we really need to leave behind is the false belief that technology will save us and that we can treat ourselves like always-on machines. Before the pandemic, we paid a heavy price for this collective delusion. And it would be a terrible missed opportunity if we decided to pay an even heavier price by believing that machines are going to save us now.

In Global Burnout, the Belgian philosopher Pascal Chabot, who called burnout “the disease of civilization,” writes about “the climate of optimism that has surrounded technological development. Machines would liberate us from labor. They would toil in our stead. They would allow us to reclaim time, that supreme commodity.” 

Instead, our dependence on technology has created “a new type of servitude,” demanding our attention, monopolizing our time, increasing our stress and leaving us staring mindlessly into our screens. The promise of liberation was a false one. “Time itself is accelerating. The complexity of the system staggers us. And leisure is often a costly diversion.”

This is our opportunity to get it right. As we enter the next normal, we can update our view of the human operating system. We can remind ourselves that downtime is a feature, not a bug. That more than ever, we need to be in charge of our technology — not the other way around. 

And as we reap the benefits of the technological wonders that will help us stay safe and healthy in the next normal, we need to add a human layer. 

That means fundamentally reimagining our work culture to build mental resilience at its core. It means moving from a burnout culture to a culture of sustained productivity and performance with well-being at the center. It means trading a “check your life at the door” mentality for true work-life integration and mental and emotional support. And it means moving from a workplace that works for some to an empathetic and inclusive workplace that works for all. 

Arianna Huffington Headshot

Arianna Huffington, Thrive Global Founder & CEO

Arianna Huffington is the founder of The Huffington Post, the founder and CEO of Thrive Global, and the author of 15 books, including, most recently, Thrive and The Sleep Revolution. In May 2005, she launched The Huffington Post, a news and blog site that quickly became one of the most widely-read, linked to, and frequently-cited media brands on the Internet. In August 2016, she launched Thrive Global, a corporate and consumer well-being and productivity platform with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success.

She has been named to Time Magazine's list of the world’s 100 most influential people and the Forbes Most Powerful Women list. Originally from Greece, she moved to England when she was 16 and graduated from Cambridge University with an M.A. in economics. At 21, she became president of the famed debating society, the Cambridge Union.

Her last two books, Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder and The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night At A Time, both became instant international bestsellers.

