Meet This Month’s Challenge Winners

Our community is making better choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from our winners, found in the app, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.

National Challenge

Jaime Tschirki, Neighborhood Market #2468; Rohnert Park, CA; $5K Winner

Mandy Jones, Supercenter #5433; Hot Springs Village, AR; $5K Winner

Jacquill Lynch, Supercenter #2479; San Diego, CA; $5K Winner

Eduardo Mateo, Supercenter #1735; Wheeling, IL; $5K Winner

Pam Jordan, Supercenter #0556; Waycross, GA; $5K Winner

Meredith Bowlin, Walmart Customer; Bakersfield, CA; $5K Winner

Amy Hendricks, Supercenter #2215; Darien, IL; $5K Winner

Tracy Birks, Neighborhood Market #4421; Columbus, GA; $5K Winner

Rodney Floyd, Supercenter #2772; Southport, N.C.; $5K Winner

John Kitchens, Supercenter #3874; Dawsonville, GA; $5K Winner

Sindy Lehigh, Neighborhood Market #5601, Huntington Beach, CA; $5K Winner

Selena Gonzales, Neighborhood Market #5726, Alamogordo, N.M.; $5K Winner

Sandi Blazon, Supercenter #2330; Rochester, N.H.; $5K Winner

Tiffany Stinson, Supercenter #3872; Rapid City, S.D.; $5K Winner

Shereda Batiste, Supercenter #3288; Baton Rouge, LA; $5K Winner

Canada Challenge

Ken Kimmes, Supercenter #3113; Whitby, ON; $2K Winner

Brian Cayen, Supercenter #1200; Ottawa, ON; $2K Winner

Shannon Girard, Supercenter #3154; Sherwood Park, AB; $2K Winner

To read more of their inspiring stories, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, and download the app for your chance to be one of at least 15 monthly $5,000 winners.