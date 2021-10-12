Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Challenge Winners

After Losing 46 Pounds, Robert Is The Dad And Granddad He Wants To Be

“My 11-year-old-son, Aiden, and I go mountain biking together.”

By

I wasn’t feeling good about myself before I started the Thrive Challenge. I’m 43 and life was just about working, going home and sitting in front of the TV — I was too tired to play with my kids. I weighed 246 pounds and didn’t eat well; I’d have pizza, burgers and fries. My doctor said I needed to lose weight because I had high cholesterol and I was diabetic. I looked her in the eye and said: “Doctor, I can do this!”

My first step was to make an action plan.

I wanted to get healthy, not just for me, but to be there for my family, and began with my diet. I wrote down: “No eating after 7 p.m. — no more late-night snacking! More salads.” We started cooking at home. My wife, Charlette, makes a delicious cauliflower “macaroni and cheese” — the cauliflower replaces the noodles, and we cook low-carb veggie spaghetti with a ground turkey sauce. We have family dinners instead of sitting on the couch to eat. We’ll ask the kids about school and talk about what we’re grateful for.  

I bought a bicycle, and instead of driving, I cycle to the grocery store.

I’ve become really involved in the cycling world. Our 11-year-old son, Aiden, and I go mountain biking together, which is fun and much better for him than playing video games, and I’m teaching my 4-year-old son, Ashton, to ride a bicycle. We all have water balloon fights in the backyard and walk along the trails near our home, spending time in nature. I have more energy for my baby granddaughter, Khalani. I’ll be down on the floor playing with her.

I’ve lost 46 pounds and I have much more confidence.  

I’m not diabetic anymore and my cholesterol is perfect. My doctor said: “Wow, you’ve really been working hard.” I’ve inspired co-workers to get healthy, and my wife has downloaded the Thrive app, too.

By cutting out junk food, we’re saving $100 a week. 

It feels great to have a cushion for emergencies. And I can be more generous. When kids are having bake sales, I’ll donate $20 to support them, even though I don’t want the cake because I’m not going to eat it. And at work I’m helping out more. I’m an “all-around” person, so when we’re short-staffed in another area, like stocking, I am willing and able to take up the slack.

I’m connecting daily with my mom and siblings.

We used to go for months without talking to one another. So I started a group text one day and wrote: “I love you, how are you doing?” Now we take turns to write something positive.

I’ve found that by making small changes and sticking to them, I get great results.  

And there’s a snowball effect because as you feel better, you want to do more and keep moving forward. I feel in control of my life now.

Thrive Challenge

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Challenge Winners//

The Challenge Is a Godsend,” Says Single Mom Robin, Who’s Lost 60 Pounds

by Thrive Challenge
Challenge Winners//

After Losing Her Mother, Latiffany Pledged to Make Better Food Choices

by Thrive Challenge
Challenge Winners//

Dave Is Losing Weight and Living the Active Life He Always Wanted

by Thrive Challenge
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.