7 Hidden Benefits of Planning

The premise is simple: planning helps you get more done so you have more time for fun. But how exactly; and what’s more effective: planning on paper or using digital apps? The real question is: why choose just one?

Using digital planning tools has obvious conveniences like cloud storage and coordinating multiple real-time updates, but there are also a lot of hidden benefits of also planning in a paper planner that may surprise (and delight) you, including improving your cognitive functions, boosting your mood and so much more. The true beauty is that digital and paper planning actually go hand-in-hand, complementing one another so you can experience the benefits of both while living your most successful life. However you like to plan, read on to discover how to make the most of it!

1. Planning is a major stress-management tool.

Stress may be a natural part of life, but knowing how to manage it can greatly impact your quality of life. Luckily, planning is one of the most effective ways to manage stress. Actively planning, instead of passively reacting, is proven to reduce stress and can lead to more fulfilling, intentional living.

2. Planning is good for your brain.

Fun fact: planning on paper can help you learn and remember more. That’s right; writing out your plans by hand is beneficial for your brain!

While we couldn’t imagine living without our digital tools (myself included), this is a great reminder to maintain balance (and fight brain drain!) by also writing things down and planning them out. Write on!

3. Planning helps you achieve more goals.

What are your 2020 goals and how do you plan to achieve them? Before you answer, you should know that planning with a paper planner increases your ability to track short- and long-term goals. What’s more, it holds you accountable to your goals and helps you reach them when you jot down the steps necessary to achieve them. So, make sure you write your 2020 goals, make a plan and goal for it!

4. Planning can make you more productive.

This may sound like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised how effective planning is for boosting productivity! 93% of LifePlanner™️ users agree it helps them be more productive.* But wait, there’s more! Writing down your plans allows you to go back and track your performance so you learn what’s working and what isn’t, which helps you become more efficient too.

5. Planning saves you time.

Time management is a skill essential for success (and sanity), but we all know the struggle is real. What if I told you planning was a way to hack time management? Try it for yourself and see how much time you’ll save every day, every week, and imagine how much time you can accumulate over months and years!

Bonus: planning what to do with your newfound free time is downright fun and positively reinforces the habit of planning. Talk about a positive and productive cycle!

6. Planning helps you develop mindfulness.

Sometimes we desperately need to unplug, which is why I think the desire to develop more mindfulness is a surging trend. Whenever you need a digital detox, try slowing down and unplugging for at least 10-20 minutes to write down your thoughts, tasks and plans. We stare at enough glass screens, and scroll fatigue is real! The simple act of transferring this info from your head (or the cloud) onto paper can anchor you in the present, making you more intentional and mindful.

7. Planning can make you happier!

Research suggests that planning for something can boost your mood and make you feel happier. Just peeking at your planner and seeing that you have an upcoming social event, vacation or milestone can lead to positive anticipation and happy feelings. How cool is that?

Ready to tap into the power of planning with the perfect planner for your personality and lifestyle? Take the planner quiz and start planning your way to a more organized (and stress-free) day!

