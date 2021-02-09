3 Tips for Parents to Cope With Remote Learning Stress

For parents, adjusting to remote learning is no easy feat. That’s why we asked our Thrive community to share their best advice for overcoming the stressors of having school and home be the same place. Here are the tips that work for them:

Take a family movement break

“When we feel the stress and frustration rising when remote learning, we take a movement break. Our favorites include doing laps around the house, racing to the top of the stairs, or walking to the corner. We just need to step away to let the frustration dissipate a bit, and movement and fresh air always helps. My son also likes to take a cuddle break with our cat when he feels overwhelmed, and he will tell the cat his worries, and that makes him feel better.”

—Lora G., Bellevue, Washington, SAP Concur

Let your kids weigh in on their schedule

“I’ve been using flexible structure and clear expectations with my 7-year-old son. For example, it’s up to him whether math, reading, or science comes first. He can also choose to do his daily exercise first, or not at all — but he has the full understanding that to earn T.V. and dessert privileges, all his responsibilities must be complete. He really seems to look forward to building the schedule each day, and it allows me to check in throughout my work day easier because I know where he is with his work and responsibilities.”

—Katharine A., New Jersey, Verizon

Carve out time for your own well-being

“I have two little boys, ages 3 and 6, which makes it difficult to fit in exercise at later times of the day. So I’ve been staying healthy by participating in twice weekly, early A.M. runs with the Seattle November Project, a community-led fitness group that used to be in-person and is now remote. Waking up for a 5:45 a.m. Zoom call run is definitely more difficult now that it’s in the dark, but I thrive within a goofy fitness community and regular activity. I try to row or walk on alternating days the rest of the week, if I can find the time. I also try to participate in the daily guided meditations led by our internal teams at least twice a week. When I don’t exercise or meditate, I definitely notice a difference in my outlook.”

—Kathryn K., Seattle, WA, SAP