The pandemic is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine how women integrate work and life. This is the moment to create a more equitable and inclusive culture that enables high performing individuals, teams, and organizations.
Thrive Global and Hello Sunshine have joined forces to offer companies a cutting-edge work-life integration experience based on New York Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky’s book Fair Play.
Working Families unpacks the boundaries, systems and communication necessary to help individuals navigate the unique stressors they have been experiencing and increase equity both at work and in the home.
A scalable digital experience that combines Eve Rodsky’s expertise with Thrive’s storytelling and Microsteps to create sustainable change using a combination of digital video micro-learning, multi-format content and storytelling, and interactive technology.
At a time when people are feeling powerless, Thrive Microsteps help them take control of their mindsets and behaviors.
In the heat of the moment, you’re more likely to deliver your message without compassion or empathy — even if that’s unintentional.
Pairing household tasks that we don't like doing with something that feels like a small treat, incentivizes us.
Make it simple and declarative: "I value my own time, and I can choose how I use it best."
That’s how invisible work becomes visible, and how we can begin to make intentional choices about what we do and don’t do as a couple, based on what’s really important.
