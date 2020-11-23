Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Create Equity at Home and at Work

The pandemic is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to redefine how women integrate work and life. This is the moment to create a more equitable and inclusive culture that enables high performing individuals, teams, and organizations.

Thrive Global and Hello Sunshine have joined forces to offer companies a cutting-edge work-life integration experience based on New York Times bestselling author Eve Rodsky’s book Fair Play.

Working Families unpacks the boundaries, systems and communication necessary to help individuals navigate the unique stressors they have been experiencing and increase equity both at work and in the home.

Working Families Video Learning Modules

A scalable digital experience that combines Eve Rodsky’s expertise with Thrive’s storytelling and Microsteps to create sustainable change using a combination of digital video micro-learning, multi-format content and storytelling, and interactive technology.

Why Something Needs to Change
We hear about all sorts of things being disrupted, but not about something as seemingly unchangeable as domestic life.
Watch Video 

Common Mistakes
We're all human and we all make mistakes, but how you acknowledge those mistakes and how you repair those mistakes is key.
Watch Video 

Actionable Microsteps

At a time when people are feeling powerless, Thrive Microsteps help them take control of their mindsets and behaviors.

Working Families
Next time you’re tempted to criticize your partner, pause for one breath to reflect before you speak.

In the heat of the moment, you’re more likely to deliver your message without compassion or empathy — even if that’s unintentional.

Working Families
When completing a chore that you don’t particularly enjoy, reward yourself with something small as you do it.

Pairing household tasks that we don't like doing with something that feels like a small treat, incentivizes us.

Working Families
When you’re walking out the door each morning, repeat an affirmation about your time.

Make it simple and declarative: "I value my own time, and I can choose how I use it best."

Working Families
Next time you’re tempted to criticize your partner, pause for one breath to reflect before you speak.

In the heat of the moment, you’re more likely to deliver your message without compassion or empathy — even if that’s unintentional.

Working Families
When completing a chore that you don’t particularly enjoy, reward yourself with something small as you do it.

Pairing household tasks that we don't like doing with something that feels like a small treat, incentivizes us.

Working Families
When you’re walking out the door each morning, repeat an affirmation about your time.

Make it simple and declarative: "I value my own time, and I can choose how I use it best."

Working Families
Before bed each night, acknowledge one thing your partner did during the day.

That’s how invisible work becomes visible, and how we can begin to make intentional choices about what we do and don’t do as a couple, based on what’s really important.

The Latest Science and Storytelling

Cutting edge well-being insights and inspirational storytelling to help you move from awareness to action.

 

How to Start Dividing Responsibilities With Your Partner During Quarantine

 

How to Deal With Overwhelming Feelings During This Crisis

 

How to Prioritize “The Happiness Trio” in the New Normal

 

How to Establish New Family Values in This New Normal

 

4 Ways to Improve Communication With Your Partner During the Pandemic

 

Navigating Back-to-School Stress and Anxiety

Delivered via the Thrive Behavior Change Platform and Mental Resilience Dashboard

THE THRIVE BEHAVIOR CHANGE PLATFORM

Help your people create lasting healthy habits through the latest science, storytelling, actionable Microsteps, and exceptional user experience.

Thrive Global

Free Download

Thrive Global has opened up our Behavior Change Platform to offer a taste of the Working Families experience. Fill out the form here to access the Working Families Microsteps.

Thank you for your interest in
Working Families.

You can access your free resource kit HERE.

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.