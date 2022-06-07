Thrive Stars Resources, Guides, Tools and Tips

As a Thrive Star, you can help others improve their well-being in a variety of ways. You can

inspire others by telling them about your experience with the Thrive Challenge, you can support them in making better choices, and you can celebrate them and cheer them on as they work towards their goals. The links below can help you get started.

GETTING STARTED

Welcome to Thrive Stars: A Quick Guide

First Month Guide: This first month guide is a digital playbook is everything you need to know about being a Thrive Star and taking the Thrive Challenge! Access this first month guide for step by step instructions on how to take the Thrive Challenge, What it means to be a Thrive Star, and how to share the Thrive Challenge and Thrive Stars with your co-workers, friends and family.

Why Better Choices Work: Watch as Thrive’s Chief Training Officer Joey Hubbard explains the science behind better choices, and how to create lasting behavior change. After watching the video, you can refer to this Guide to Making Better Choices for helpful tips and reminders.

How Telling Your Challenge Story Can Inspire Others: This video explains how you can inspire others just by telling them about your Thrive journey.

STAR CHALLENGES

Each month, join a new Star Challenge to help inspire you and keep you focused. Keep an eye out for an email about the latest Star Challenge — we announce it at the end of each month for the month ahead!

Below, you’ll find helpful guides to previous Star Challenges. You can use them to get inspired, or to just refresh your memory about a favorite tip or tool as you revisit any of these themes.

Star Food Challenge Guide

Star Sleep Challenge Guide

Star Money Challenge Guide

Star Family Challenge Guide

Star Fit Challenge Guide

Star Gratitude Challenge Guide=

STAR ACTIVITIES

Star Guide to Social Media : Learn creative ways to share your journey on social media platforms

Notifying Challenge Winners: If you’d like to help us notify Challenge winners, this guide is for you!

Star Bingo Card:

What You Can Do as a Thrive Star From Walmart and Sam’s Club

The Thrive Challenge

Supporting Others in Their Challenge

What You Can Do as a Thrive Star

SUPPORT AND CONNECTION

Thriving with Family and Friends Facebook Group