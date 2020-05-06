Thrive Global Services Agreement

THRIVE GLOBAL AGREEMENT

Dated: May 6, 2020

This Thrive Global Agreement (including any Order Forms (as defined below), this “Agreement”), dated as of the Order Form Effective Date pursuant to the Order Form (the “Effective Date”), is made between Thrive Global Holdings, Inc. (“Thrive Global”) and the Client named at the top of the Order Form (“Client”). Each of Thrive Global and Client may be referred to herein individually as a “Party” or collectively as the “Parties”.